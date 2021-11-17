Challenges In Symptom Recognition & Diagnosis Can Impact Outcome In Patients: Abbott

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Abbott, on Wednesday, released a new global market research from its Beyond Intervention initiative. The company’s multi-year global research program is designed to examine the vascular patient experience from the perspectives of patients, physicians and healthcare leaders.

The latest research focuses on the challenges faced by physicians and patients during their early stages of diagnosis.The report uncovered new opportunities for health systems and hospitals to leverage technology, break down existing barriers and improve patient care.

The findings from Beyond Intervention identify several key areas of improvement. These include reducing inconsistencies in patient care delivery, improving access to technology to support accurate diagnosis and addressing issues of health equity.

"The latest data from the initiative reveals diverging views between patients and healthcare administrators. It shows how they view patient experience and the impact of inequities across the healthcare continuum," said Nick West, managing director, chief medical officer and divisional vice president of medical affairs at Abbott’s vascular business.

"This research solidifies the need for physicians to leverage innovative technologies and communication regarding diagnosis at an early stage."

The initiative secured feedback from more than 1,800 patients with cardiovascular disease, physicians and healthcare leaders. Insights from this research can help hospitals and physicians improve their patient experience.

Key insights from the research include:

Improved patient experiences depend on appropriate intervention in the earliest stages of the healthcare journey

Health administrators and patients have different views on the current patient experience

Lack of electronic medical record interoperability is causing patient frustration

Lack of standardized processes and technologies for diagnosis

Artificial intelligence (AI) and digital health solutions can improve patient care

Research reveals that people from underprivileged communities have greater challenges accessing care

Dr. Ajit Mullasari, director of cardiology, Institute of Cardio-vascular Diseases, Madras Medical Mission, Chennai, said in a statement, "India is a diverse country and there are many challenges in vascular care. We need to design and include innovative technologies, foster a culture of greater collaboration and implement uniform diagnosis and screening protocols to ensure that many more people can continue to benefit across the continuum of vascular care. Innovation needs people, processes and policy to move work together for optimum patient outcomes."