3 SBIC & Commercial Finance Stocks to Buy Despite Low Rates

The Zacks SBIC & Commercial Finance industry is bearing the brunt of a low interest rate environment and subsequent rise in prepayments. These are likely to continue hurting the industry players’ profitability to some extent.

However, regulatory changes and robust economic growth are expected to aid the industry in the coming days. Stimulus packages have supported the firms in which these companies invest, thereby aiding credit quality. Hence, a few industry players like Main Street Capital Corporation MAIN, Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. BCSF, and Newtek Business Services Corp. NEWT are likely to benefit from these favorable developments.



