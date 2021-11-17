Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 17:

- Zacks

Blackstone Inc. BX: This alternative asset management firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.23%.

Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.75%.

Global Partners LP GLP: This company that owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.23%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.17%.

