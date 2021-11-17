Chevron (CVX) to Buy A$230 of Carbon Credits for Gorgon Project

Chevron Corporation CVX and partners agreed to purchase carbon credits worth more than A$230 million for its Gorgon carbon capture and storage ("CCS") project in Western Australia.

- Zacks

The move is part of Chevron's plans to offset penalties after failing to capture enough emissions from the Gorgon CCS project. Additionally, Chevron will invest A$40 million in low-carbon projects in Western Australia.

Gorgon is the country's most notably single-resource natural gas project and features the largest natural gas projects globally. Expenses, which could amount to more than A$250 million, will be divided among the Gorgon project partners. Chevron operates the project with a 47.3% ownership interest.

The government of Western Australia penalized the Gorgon project for injecting significantly less carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) than planned since its initiation. In 2006, the Western Australia government allowed Chevron to develop the Gorgon liquefied natural gas facility on Barrow Island, provided that CO 2 from the gas produced offshore would be buried under the island using all practicable means. At least 80% of emissions had to be buried over a five-year target for carbon capture and storage.

Over the five-year period that ended in July, an estimated 15.3 million metric tons (mmt) of CO 2 from the offshore gas fields flowed to Barrow Island, only 32% of which was buried. The injected CO 2 amount missed the 80% minimum by 7.4 million tons.

Chevron intends to fulfill the obligations by purchasing Australian carbon credit units and offsets from two international programs, the Gold Standard and the Verified Carbon Standard. The integrated oil major will continue to purchase the offsets by July 2022.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Chevron is one of the largest publicly-traded oil and gas companies. It is fully integrated, with operations all over the world.

Shares of Chevron have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has gained 21.3% compared with the industry's 19.1% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Chevron currently carries a Zack Rank #2 (Buy).

