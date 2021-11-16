VeChain Price Predictions: Where Will the VET Crypto Go in 2021 and Beyond?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As the holiday season quickly nears, the supply chain crisis continues to impede consumer-driven industries across the United States. These trends can be worrisome for investors, as they often pose difficulties for financial markets. Such circumstances, though, can serve to highlight the utility of a blockchain platform designed with the mission of enhancing supply chain management, exactly what VeChain (CCC: VET-USD ) promises to do. Crypto prices are falling across the board today, for many reasons, but experts see a rosy outlook for the VET crypto in the year ahead.

As InvestorPlace contributor Alex Sirois notes, part of VeChain’s growing utility comes from the progress it’s made in supply chain certification, the process of checking and verifying the origin of a product. The VET crypto has emerged as a noted utility in Chinese markets, particularly within its health food sector. Detailed product tracking through blockchain technology makes it easier to detect harmful ingredients, thereby helping ensure a healthy future for consumers and likewise, for VeChain investors.

Although prices are down today, the VET crypto has enjoyed a month of impressive growth and an overall positive season. What are experts saying about VeChain prices, though? Let’s find out.

VET Crypto Price Predictions

According to FX Street, Nov. 9’s breakout has sent VeChain into the current bullish breakout that has driven it close to 15 cents. The site expects the bulls behind it will continue pushing for new highs. It also notes the potential for a more profitable future in which the VET crypto could surge by 60% and reach a 20-cent price point.

CoinPriceForecast predicts that VeChain’s price will rise to 26 cents within 2022’s first half. In the second, it will increase by 2 cents and sit at 28 cents by the year’s end, a gain of 88% from its current price. Within 2023, it sees the crypto rising even further, moving from 28 cents to 34 cents within the first half.

The Economic Forecast Agency’s prediction is that VeChain will begin December 2021 with a maximum price of 20 cents and a minimum of 13 cents, ending the year at 14 cents. It predicts that the VET crypto will rise by 14% during the first month of 2022, though, and will have risen by more than 15% by the end of March. By the end of November 2022, it predicts that VeChain prices will sit at 23 cents.

DigitalCoinPrice forecasts that the price of the VET crypto will not move downward in the future. Rather, it will rise to just over 27 cents in one year and 31 cents in two. After three years, its analysts predict VeChain prices will hit 38 cents.

