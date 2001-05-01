Industry Update

Two Franchise 500 franchisors face bankruptcy.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the May 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In early February, ByeByeNow.com Travel Inc. president Peter Kowal informed franchisees in the system that the travel agency had filed for Chapter 11 protection. The company's main plan now is to find a buyer for its franchise arm.

"We're operational here as the franchisor," says Kowal. "We continue to offer services. We plan on continuing those services by having more horsepower, having more resources available to us and ultimately growing [the franchise] again."

At press time, ByeByeNow.com (No. 298 in our 2001 Franchise 500®) had received several letters of intent from buyers interested in the franchise. Before the franchise can be sold, the bankruptcy court must approve the deal. After the sale, current ByeByeNow.com franchise agreements will remain valid, and franchisees will have the option of signing with the new franchisor.

On February 20, pet-food delivery franchise Whiskers & Paws Catering Inc. (No. 228 in our 2001 Franchise 500®) filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court, District of Nevada.

At press time, the company and its representative were not available for comment. All nongovernmental creditor claims must be filed with the bankruptcy clerk's office by June 27.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market