What's New

Want in on the $22 billion golf industry? Forget the upkeep and cost of a golf course or driving range-Parmasters Golf Traiwhat's newning Centers are temperature-controlled, year-round indoor golf training centers that include a short game area, three virtual reality golf areas, three driving areas for private coaching and a pro shop.

"It looks like a high-end clubhouse," says company co-founder Tom Matzen. "In golf, there are three ways to improve your game: training, practice and play. We focus on the training and practice components."

Though franchisees offer instruction in the straight-line golf method, which guarantees a 25 percent reduction in customers' handicaps within six months, the franchisor doesn't necessarily seek people with golf expertise, feeling business experience is more important.

DirectCast. It's not broadcast. It's not a billboard. It's a new ad medium that brings information directly to consumers.

The Pump Radio Network, one of the newest opportunities from DirectCast Network Distribution LLC, brings direct advertising to the gas station. With the patented Fuel Talker-a small, computerized audio device mounted on pump handles-franchisees are bringing trivia, entertainment, and, of course, advertised specials and promotions to fuel pumpers. Franchisees work both ends of the deal, signing up both advertisers and gas stations willing to try the technology.

"This is a new alternative advertising vehicle that basically [offers] a [captive] market," says company president Richard Zimmer of the potential appeal.

