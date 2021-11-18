Company News for Nov 18, 2021

Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW gained 0.4% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $2.73 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.33 per share.

The TJX Companies, Inc.’s TJX shares jumped 5.8% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.84 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM rallied 5.4% after it reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $12.16 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.20 per share.

BrightView Holdings, Inc.’s BV shares plummeted 9.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.38 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share.

