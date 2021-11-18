Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Company News for Nov 18, 2021

Companies in The News Are: LOW,TJX,ZIM,BV

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks
  • Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW gained 0.4% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $2.73 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.33 per share.
  • The TJX Companies, Inc.’s TJX shares jumped 5.8% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.84 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share.
  • Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM rallied 5.4% after it reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $12.16 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.20 per share.
  • BrightView Holdings, Inc.’s BV shares plummeted 9.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.38 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share.


Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

- Zacks

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Should You Buy Nordstrom (JWN) Ahead of Earnings?

Stocks

Is Tyson Foods (TSN) a Suitable Value Investor Stock Now?

Stocks

Should Value Investor Consider Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Now?

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

The Business Traveler's Journal

4 Ways to Begin Investing in Yourself

Cheri Beranek

Cheri Beranek

News and Trends

Bill Gates Says Covid-19 Deaths Could Fall to Seasonal Flu Levels by Next Year

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

News and Trends

'What a Pleasant Surprise to Brighten My Morning': Starbucks Is Giving Out Freebies Today, and Customers Are Ecstatic

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Read More