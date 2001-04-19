Capital Sources For Your Business

If you're looking for financial resources, check out the following online resources.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Need to find ready cash to grow your business? Looking for venture capital? Want to connect with a savvy financial consultant for advice? The Internet has thousands of answers just a mouse click away. Here are just a few to get you started:

  • MoneyHunter The online kin of the TV series MoneyHunt TV, this is a good place to start your search for financing.
  • Bankrate.com Compare credit card deals by mouse clicks.
  • Garage.com Hunt for venture capital and angel financing here.
  • Lending Tree Shop online for credit cards, even car loans, by filling out an application at this site. The applications get forwarded to participating banks, which get back to you with an approval and terms. It's a simple way to comparison shop for borrowed cash.
  • Vfinance.com Here's a rich venture capital library, with plenty of links to venture capitalists with cash to invest.
  • GE Small Business Finance General Electric lends millions yearly to entrepreneurs. Find out how to get your share.
  • Commercial Finance Online Billed as the world's largest database of monetary sources and links to capital resources. It's a free site for businesses, with a vast database of commercial banks, investment banks, financial consultants and venture capitalists. List your business, your plan and your needs. Discussion groups by e-mail and educational information are available.

Excerpted from Extreme Entrepreneur: Intelligent Information from the Edge

