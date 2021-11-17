CRO Crypto Price Predictions: What Will the Staples Center Name Change Mean for Crypto.com?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Cryptocurrency is becoming more ubiquitous by the day. Even if you’ve never considered buying a digital currency, you’ve probably been seeing it more in your day-to-day life. Primetime sports events are now interspersed with commercials for crypto exchanges. MLB umpires are wearing FTX logos on their uniforms. Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD ) ATMs are becoming almost as common as traditional ATMs. Now, one of the most iconic sports venues in the country is taking on a new name thanks to Crypto.com (CCC:CRO-USD). The news is lifting the CRO token and spurring interest in CRO crypto price predictions.

Crypto.com has a lot of strength in its accessibility. Who wouldn’t search for “crypto.com” if they wanted to learn more about crypto? But the company is more than just a clever name. Going to the Crypto.com website provides a suite of offerings that allow anybody to get up and running in the crypto world. With both a wallet and a marketplace, investors can buy, sell and hold assets all in one place.

And yet, there’s more. The company is moving alongside new trends. It has since opened a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace; The site also continues to bulk up DeFi capabilities with new ways to stake and passively earn on your assets. It is even working collaboratively with Visa (NYSE: V ) on crypto-linked payment cards.

This high-profile partnership is one of many factors aiding in making Crypto.com a highly successful exchange. As it stands now, the site is the tenth-largest in the world by volume. So, it’s a natural next step for the company to start building more name recognition. That’s exactly what it’s doing by putting its name on the Staples Center.

CRO Crypto Price Predictions Sizzle as Crypto.com Lays Claim on Staples Center Name

The Staples Center, home to the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers as well as the WNBA’s Sparks and NHL’s Kings, has kept its name since it opened in 1999. After building a storied history as a venue over the last 22 years, it will finally be getting a facelift. The building will soon be called Crypto.com Arena, after it came to light this morning that the crypto company acquired naming rights to it.

As the news makes waves through the crypto and sports communities, the CRO token is getting a healthy boost. Up almost 13% this morning, the token is at 48 cents in value and pushing upward still. Let’s take a look at some CRO crypto price predictions to see where the token might be heading down the line:

WalletInvestor’s 12-month prediction for CRO puts the token’s price at 53 cents by next November.

Gov Capital’s one-year prediction is a fair bit more bullish, targeting a value of 73 cents for CRO in the same timeframe.

DigitalCoin is even more bullish still, predicting CRO will pass 74 cents before 2021 is out. By the end of next year, the site expects that value to reach 86 cents.

