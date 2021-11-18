3 Stocks From the Promising Staffing Space to Watch Out For

There has been a solid transition from a candidate-driven market to a job-oriented market of late. Staffing companies are finding new opportunities with the digitization of the workforce. The remote working model is leading to cost savings for industry players by bringing down their spending on real estate and reduction of business travel. These factors bode well for companies in the Zacks Staffing industry. Additionally, continued government response in the form of pandemic-relief packages and expanded unemployment benefits have been acting as other tailwinds.

With the gradual resumption of business activities, the global staffing industry is anticipated to increase by 12% to $445 billion in 2021, per a report by Staffing Industry Analysts. This marks a steady improvement from a downfall of 11% in 2020.

Robert Half International Inc.RHI, Insperity, Inc. NSP and Kforce, Inc. KFRC are some stocks that are likely to gain from the abovementioned industry trends. However, job loss concerns amid market uncertainties persist.

