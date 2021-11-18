Should Value Investors Buy Buckle (BKE) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Zacks

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Buckle (BKE). BKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.55, while its industry has an average P/E of 16.92. Over the past 52 weeks, BKE's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.83 and as low as 9.32, with a median of 12.75.

We should also highlight that BKE has a P/B ratio of 5.41. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P /B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 6.27. BKE's P/B has been as high as 5.67 and as low as 3, with a median of 4.64, over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Buckle, Inc. The's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BKE looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Buckle, Inc. The (BKE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zacks Investment Research