Effectively Timing Your Marketing Efforts

Timing is everything, especially when it comes to marketing. Find out how to beat the clock.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To get the most for your marketing dollar, make sure you properly time your efforts.

  • Try to ensure that your direct-mail package arrives on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.
  • When relevant, tie your message to what's going on in the world.
  • Don't launch your marketing too soon. Make sure you've worked out all the bugs, that your salespeople know all the facts, and that you can deliver on what you promise.
  • If you're in retail, wait a month before you have your grand opening celebration. This way, you'll be more prepared.
  • Don't waste time telemarketing when nobody's out there. Find out when the best times to call are.
  • Never rush through the creation of your marketing materials. The key words to keep in mind here? Economy and quality. Remember, when it comes to marketing, speed can kill.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ

