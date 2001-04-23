The Benefits Of Regional Carriers

Find out why you shouldn't always use national package delivery companies for every shipment.

If you use well-known national package delivery companies for all your overnight shipments, you may be spending more-and getting less-than you need. Regional carriers are often positioned to provide service that's more flexible, dependable and cost-effective. Some of the benefits include:

Later pickup and earlier delivery times without hefty surcharges

Less chance that bad weather will cause delays

Reduced risk of damage. Regional carriers typically don't use major sorting centers, which means less package handling.

Lower costs. Because they don't operate nationally or internationally, regional carriers aren't forced to subsidize less profitable routes.

Strong business relationships. Regional carriers are usually smaller companies with fewer employees, so it's easier to build a relationship with the customer service and dispatch personnel. This can be a big plus when you need extra help with special shipments.

When you evaluate a regional carrier, ask for and contact references. Also find out about their tracking, billing and online capabilities. Does the carrier operate a PC-based shipping system that lets you generate your own bills of lading and track shipments from your computer?

Finally, ask the carrier to conduct an analysis of your delivery needs and expenses. You can provide them with your typical shipping patterns or an actual shipping history for a specific time period such as one month or one quarter. The carrier should give you a report on the service and rates they offer for comparable shipments. It pays to do your homework before you need to deliver the goods. You may just find those big carriers don't fill the bill.