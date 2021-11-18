Biohitech Global, Inc. (BHTG) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Biohitech Global, Inc. (BHTG) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

- Zacks

A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a loss of $0.05 per share when it actually produced a loss of $0.09, delivering a surprise of -80%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has not been able to surpass consensus EPS estimates.

Biohitech Global, Inc. , which belongs to the Zacks Waste Removal Services industry, posted revenues of $4.52 million for the quarter ended September 2021, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 36.24%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $0.74 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates two times over the last four quarters.

The sustainability of the stock's immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management's commentary on the earnings call.

Biohitech Global, Inc. Shares have added about 7.1% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 24.8%.

What's Next for Biohitech Global, Inc.

While Biohitech Global, Inc. Has underperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors' minds is: what's next for the stock?

There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company's earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions.

Ahead of this earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for Biohitech Global, Inc. Was mixed. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions could change following the company's just-released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for the stock. So, the shares are expected to perform in line with the market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

It will be interesting to see how estimates for the coming quarters and current fiscal year change in the days ahead. The current consensus EPS estimate is -$0.06 on $3.48 million in revenues for the coming quarter and -$0.29 on $13.29 million in revenues for the current fiscal year.

Investors should be mindful of the fact that the outlook for the industry can have a material impact on the performance of the stock as well. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, Waste Removal Services is currently in the bottom 34% of the 250 plus Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Biohitech Global, Inc. (BHTG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research