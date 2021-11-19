Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 19th
TPH, FUNC, TGH, and ATCO made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on November 19, 2021.
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 19th:
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. TPH: This single-family attached and detached homes builder has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8% over the last 60 days.
Tri Pointe Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.66, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
First United Corporation FUNC: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.4% over the last 60 days.
First United has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.09, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited TGH: This company that purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.88, compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.2% over the last 60 days.
Atlas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.12, compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
