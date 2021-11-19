Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 19th

TPH, FUNC, TGH, and ATCO made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on November 19, 2021.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 19th:

- Zacks

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. TPH: This single-family attached and detached homes builder has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8% over the last 60 days.

 

Tri Pointe Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.66, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

First United Corporation FUNC: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.4% over the last 60 days.

 

First United has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.09, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Textainer Group Holdings Limited TGH: This company that purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Textainer Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.88, compared with 14.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.2% over the last 60 days.

 

Atlas Corp. Price and Consensus

Atlas Corp. Price and Consensus

Atlas Corp. price-consensus-chart | Atlas Corp. Quote

 

Atlas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.12, compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Atlas Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Atlas Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Atlas Corp. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

First United Corporation (FUNC): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Atlas Corp. (ATCO): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Is Tapestry a Buy After Beating Sales Estimates?

Subhasree Kar

Stocks

3 Nuveen Mutual Funds You Must Grab Today

Stocks

Huntsman's (HUN) Shares Rally 36% in 3 Months: Here's Why

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

A Fixed Annuity 101 Guide

Matt Rowe

Side Hustle

You Can Launch a Profitable Side Hustle on Amazon

Entrepreneur Store
Franchises

How You Can Leverage the Power of a Franchise Network

Ben Richmond

Ben Richmond

Read More