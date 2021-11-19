EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2021: Meet the Winners

EY México celebrates eleven years of recognizing the best of the country's entrepreneurial talent through its EY Entrepreneur of the Year ™ award , which distinguishes entrepreneurs who always find a way to create a better world, especially in the face of an adverse environment such as the derivative of the health crisis.

EY Víctor Soulé y Bernardo Lozano

Bernardo Lozano, president and CEO of Avimex, was recognized in Mexico as the winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year ™ 2021 and will represent our country at EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year to be held in Monaco in June 2022.

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year ™ program has been carried out for more than 10 years in Mexico and 35 years globally. To date, it has recognized more than 300 business leaders in our country.

"In times like the one we live in, the energy, passion and determination of visionaries who face challenges and defy adversity are more necessary than ever to shape a new reality, more resilient and hopeful", highlighted Guadalupe Castañeda , Managing partner of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year ™ Mexico, during the awards gala of the eleventh edition of the program in our country.

The winners

Bernardo Lozano, president and CEO of Avimex, was named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year ™ 2021 Mexico National Winner. As the leader of this Mexican company founded in 1952, Bernardo has dedicated himself to the development, manufacture and marketing primarily of biological, pharmaceutical and detoxifying products focused on animal health and food safety. Your company is distinguished by its commitment to innovation to contribute to the success and competitiveness of its customers and to support human health with technologies.

Lozano will represent Mexico at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year ™ 2022, which will take place in Monaco and will bring together the winning entrepreneurs from more than 60 countries where EY carries out this program. Upon receiving his recognition, Bernardo Lozano commented: “I am very inspired by the award and to see that other young entrepreneurs are developing their ideas, creating value and, above all, taking the risk involved in leading the innovation of their industries. We will play an excellent role in Monaco for Mexico and for Mexico ” .

In addition to Bernardo, the following winners were awarded out of 10 finalists in the different categories:

Fernando Orta, CEO of Podemos Progresar - Accelerating Category

Juan Carlos Martínez, general director of Creatio Environments - Category In development

Eugenio Cárdenas, CEO of Silvana - Social Impact Category

Gerardo Sordo, CEO of BrandMe - Honorable Mention: Emerging Entrepreneur

In addition, the Honorable Mention, All a Life , was awarded to Arnoldo de la Rocha, founding partner of El Pollo Feliz , in recognition of his business career and support for community and social assistance foundations. “Mexico needs a culture of effort, work and honesty. I am convinced that being honest is good business and that keeping your word gives value. I love this country and I want to spread the love for this land because I am convinced that love will make the difference to have the country we want, ”said Arnoldo de la Rocha upon receiving his award.



Víctor Soulé and Arnoldo de la Rocha. Photo: EY

During the award ceremony, the president and CEO of EY México, Víctor Soulé, highlighted that EY is committed to supporting leaders who boost the economy, create jobs and create a better business environment: “Accompanying entrepreneurs, celebrating their triumphs and giving voice to their stories is part of our DNA as an organization. We want Mexico and the world to know the disruptive power, strength and drive of Mexican and Latin American business talent ”.

The judges

The winners were chosen by an independent panel of judges, who evaluated the history, achievements, innovation focus and projection of each of the 10 finalists, as well as the National Winner candidates, from EY Entrepreneur Of The Year ™. 2021 Mexico. The jury was made up of:

Pilar Aguilar, Independent director.

Alberto Bello, head of the CNN en Español bureau in Mexico.

Mónica Flores, president of ManpowerGroup for Latin America.

Claudia Jañez, Independent director.

Xavier López Ancona, president and CEO of KidZania and National winner of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year ™ 2019 Mexico.

José Medina Mora, national president of Coparmex, Chairman of Compusoluciones and winner of its category in EY Entrepreneur Of The Year ™ 2011 Mexico.

For more information see www.ey.com/mx/eoy