Starting a Business

Get Your Business Free Publicity

Want to get your business more publicity? Have you checked into testimonial advertising? See how it can work for your business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When one of Maria Barraza's friends told her American Express was looking for women- and minority-owned small businesses to profile in an advertising campaign, Barraza, 43, immediately sent her information to the credit card company. The New York City-based Barraza Associates Ltd., a clothing design and manufacturing company, turned out to be just right for AmEx, which put the owner's face-and her fashions-in magazines nationwide.

As testimonial advertising gets hotter, more entrepreneurs are finding themselves in the media spotlight, which is doing great things for their businesses at no cost to them. Barraza's AmEx campaign has led to publicity in the New York Daily News, The Wall Street Journal, on television as well as at national speaking engagements.

If you want to star in an ad for your favorite product, take Barraza's advice:

1. Network, network, network. Meeting people increases your visibility.

2. Have your information ready at all times. You never know when opportunity will knock, so prepare your materials now.

3. Be flexible. AmEx wanted to hold the shoot at a location other than Barraza's studio, so she went along with it.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Here's What It's Like to Be on 'Elevator Pitch'

Starting a Business

6 Variables To Assess When Building a CBD Brand

Starting a Business

Startup Entrepreneurs Need to Take Business Intelligence Seriously in 2020