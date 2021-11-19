Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Company News for Nov 19, 2021

Companies in The News Are: M,JD,PLCE,BJ

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks
  • Shares of Macy's, Inc. M surged 21.2% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share.
  • JD.com, Inc.’s JD shares jumped 5.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.49 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share.
  • Shares of The Children's Place, Inc. PLCE advanced 6.6% after it announced third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $5.43 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.54 per share.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s BJ shares surged 19.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.91 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share.


