May 1, 2001 15+ min read

This year's "Entrepreneur's Complete Guide to Software" spotlights business software to aid entrepreneurs across all fields-and devices. In addition to a 15-category desktop software chart, we also bring you a list of the leading ASPs, which host and deliver critical business applications to you over the Net for a monthly fee. We've also beefed up last year's handheld category. It looks like handheld devices are here to stay-and so is the barrage of software for them. But the applications for these devices definitely fall under the umbrella of emerging technology; although they're exciting, you need to take precautions. Choose the application that's going to help turn your PDA into a true business tool over the latest and the greatest.

The chart indicates street prices; for price and availability of ASPs and downloadable desktop software, visit the companies' Web sites.

Accounting/Financial/Tax Preparation

401(k) Easy

Vendor:401(k) PRO

Phone number: (800) 660-0050

Street price (packaged): From $495/year (up to four employees)

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Helps small businesses manage their own 401(k) programs. Includes monthly participant statements, monthly plan testing and unlimited discount brokerage accounts from top companies.

ACCPAC Advantage Series Enterprise Edition

Vendor:ACCPAC INTERNATIONAL

Phone number: (800) 773-5445

Street price (packaged): $2,000/module

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Multitier business-management system that offers analysis and reporting tools, multicurrency multicompany and multilingual support, unlimited users, databases, e-business capabilities, customization options, complete accounting feature set and sales force automation.

Simply Accounting 8.5

Vendor:ACCPAC INTERNATIONAL

Phone number: (800) 773-5445

Street price (packaged): $99

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Accounting and payroll package with strong Internet and e-commerce features. E-mail invoices, orders and quotes, handle credit card sales and purchases; and bank online. Has dual-currency, integrates with Microsoft Office, allows custom reports and mail-merge documents.

Kiplinger Taxcut Home and Business Edition

Vendor:BLOCK FINANCIAL

Phone number: (800) 235-0229

Street price (packaged): $49.95

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95, Mac OS 7.5.3. Federal and state tax filing software that enables electronic filing of tax return; offers financial planning advice from tax experts; and provides forms for personal, sole proprietorship, partnership, corporate, S corp., payroll and fiduciary returns.

Profit Gold 1.0

Vendor:CHAMPION BUSINESS SYSTEMS

Phone number: (800) 243-2626

Street price (packaged): $250

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Bookkeeping and financial-management software. Includes unlimited inventory and transaction entry, inventory reminders, secure client-server access and support.

QuickBooks Pro 2001

Vendor:INTUIT

Phone number: (800) 4-INTUIT

Street price (packaged): $150

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Manage accounts payable and receivable, as well as invoicing. Features Internet-connected business services such as online billing, merchant accounts and a professional-quality Web site builder (separate fees may apply).

Quicken TurboTax Deluxe

Vendor:INTUIT

Phone number: (800) 4-INTUIT

Street price (packaged): $39.95, $49.95 for Mac OS OS 7.6

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Tax preparation software with customizable advice and integrated electronic filing capabilities.

Money 2001 Deluxe and Business

Vendor:MICROSOFT

Phone number: (800) 426-9400

Street price (packaged): $84.95

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Financial software for Schedule C filers or sole proprietors. helps manage your personal finances as well as track business income and expenses, streamline business tax filing, and create business reports. Includes invoicing and customer management tools.

MYOB Accounting Plus Version 10

Vendor:MYOB U.S.

Phone number: (800) 322-MYOB

Street price (packaged): $209

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Fully integrated, double-entry accounting solution. Includes general ledger, checkbook sales, purchasing payroll, time billing, inventory and card file fucntions, as well as jons management, starter charts of accounts, financial and management reports and e-mailing of reports and forms. Links to Excel and Word. Multi-user-ready and cross-platform-compatible.

Peachtree Complete Accounting 8.0

Vendor:PEACHTREE SOFTWARE

Phone number: (800) 247-3224

Street price (packaged): $270

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Provides a summary of items such as profit margins, inventory, key balances with current tallies on cash, and accounts receivable and payable. Website creator is available for building e-commerce-enabled Web sites. Fully compatible with Excel.

PlanMagic Finance Pro 5.01

Vendor:PLANMAGIC CORP.

Phone number: fax: (914) 962-0149

Street price (packaged): Download only, $54.95

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Financial projection software that features browser interface, pre-defined spreadsheets, fully automated charts, financial data and automatic ratios, investment budget, sales, profit and loss, and cash-flow projections.

DacEasy 10.0

Vendor:SAGE SOFTWARE

Phone number: (800) DAC-EASY

Street price (packaged): $300

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Accounting for up to 100 employees. Includes multilocation inventory, multiple accounts receivable and payable; sub accounts receivable and payable; and additional modules for payroll, order entry, point of sale and job manager. Integrates with MS Office.

Timeslips 10.5 Standard

Vendor:SAGE U.S. HOLDINGS

Phone number: (800) 285-0999

Street price (packaged): $400

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95, MAC OS 7. Tracks time and expenses for service-oriented professionals. Includes a variety of billing methods, fully customizable bill formatting.

Antivirus

Internet Guard Dog Pro 3.0

Vendor:NETWORK ASSOCIATES

Phone number: (800) 338-8754

Street price (packaged): $39

Operating system requirements & features: Win Me/98/95. Protects online users against viruses and threats to privacy and security.

VirusScan Security Suite 4.5

Vendor:NETWORK ASSOCIATES

Phone number: (800) 338-8754

Street price (packaged): $60

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Scans floppy discs, internet downloads, e-mail attachements, CD-ROMs, intranets, shared files and online services. Equipped with an automatic repair function.

Norton AntiVirus 2001 7.0

Vendor:SYMANTEC

Phone number: (800) 441-7234

Street price (packaged): $39.95

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Provides automatic protection against viruses and other malicious code. Scans e-mail attachments, Internet downloads, floppy disks, drives and networks.

Backup

1Safe Advanced Data Protection System

Vendor:1VISION SOFTWARE

Phone number: (800) 276-7216

Street price (packaged): $64.99

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Management, backup and restoration tool for files, folders, librairies and complete systems. Includes single-file restore and the ability to track all files on removable media through Microsof Explorer.

FlashBack 1.1

Vendor:ALADDIN SYSTEMS

Phone number: (800) 732-8881

Street price (packaged): $29.95

Operating system requirements & features: Win 98/95/3.1, Mac OS 7.1.1. Data recovery tool. Allows you to recreate any document, graphic, database or animation just as it was saved earlier. Creates a permanent record every time a file is saved so you can "undo" as often as you like.

Retrospect Express Backup

Vendor:DANTZ DEVELOPMENT

Phone number: (800) 225-4880

Street price (packaged): $49.95

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95, Mac OS 7.1.1. Provides fast, automated backups and exact, one-step restores. Automatically recognizes and suports removable disks and cartridges, hard disks, and select tape drives built in. Compression and encryption are optional.

PentaZip 4.1

Vendor:PENTAWARE

Phone number: (888) 998-1492

Street price (packaged): $39.95

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Create self-running file backups; Accesses, modifies and saves files from most programs without unzipping. Supports nine levels of file compression.

Norton Ghost 2001

Vendor:SYMANTEC

Phone number: (800) 441-7234

Street price (packaged): $69.95

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95, Linux. Tool for PC rollout, hardware migration and disaster recovery. Designed to dramatically reduce the time spent reconfiguring, cloning or restoring PCs.

Business Plan/Legal

Connectivity/Networking

FireSite

Vendor:CLEARWAY TECHNOLOGIES

Phone number: (617) 654-6500

Street price (packaged): $2,000 per 1Mbps transmission

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/M2000 Server. Content Delivery Network that improves speed and consistency of Web page downloads, especially during peak times. Combines an intelligent software agent on the Web server with distributed network of servers.

LapLink Gold

Vendor:LAPLINK.COM

Phone number: (800) 656-5443

Street price (packaged): $170

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. File transfer and remote control software. Remotely access all desktop applications and schedule automatic file transfers and synchronization between PCs, and reboot remote PCs and servers.

Timbuktu Pro 2000

Vendor:NETOPIA

Phone number: (800) 485-5741

Street price (packaged): $190 (two users)

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95, Mac OS 8.1. Remote control, file transfer, and Internet communications tool that works over a wide range of connectivity options.

Novell Small Business Suite 5.1

Vendor:NOVELL

Phone number: (888) 321-4CRC (customer response center)

Street price (packaged): $1,295 (server plus five users)

Operating system requirements & features: Novell Netware 5.1. Scalable network software for growing small businesses. Provides easy methods for installing and configuring networks, connecting to the Internet, helping companies reach broader audiences and taking advantage of Internet resources.

pc2pc

Vendor:pcFIRST

Phone number: (866) 723-7478

Street price (packaged): $49.95

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Online PC migration tool. Moves applications, data files, settings and more from an old to a new PC, saving hours of reinstallation time. Files are moved locally between PCs using parallel, USB or TCP/IP network connections, not over the Internet.

pcAnywhere 9.2

Vendor:SYMANTEC

Phone number: (800) 441-7234

Street price (packaged): $180

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95/DOS. Allows remote access to office PCs and servers so you can run desktop applications, retrieve files, support users or manage networks from home or the road.

Personality Transport Professional 2.1

Vendor:TRANXITION

Phone number: (866) 277-8776

Street price (packaged): $54.95

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. PC migration software. Automatically transfers data such as e-mail addresses, accounts, data files and deep configuration information from one PC or Windows paltform to another.

Contact/CRM

eClerk 1.0

Vendor:BIG PICTURE TECHNOLOGIES

Phone number: (800) BIG-PIC1

Street price (packaged): $1,195 (12 months product and hosting license)

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/Me/98/95. Web-based sales support and CRM tool. Integrates with e-commerce sites, enabling service representatives to "talk" to their customers. Includes live text-chat management and extensive reporting.

Commence 2000

Vendor:COMMENCE

Phone number: (877) COMMENCE

Street price (packaged): $495/user

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/Me/98/95. Integrated suite of applications for sales force automation, help desks, customer service, contact management and project management. Includes a scalable and completely customizable database.

Goldmine 5.0

Vendor:FRONTRANGE SOLUTIONS

Phone number: (800) 654-3526

Street price (packaged): $295

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Features contact history tracking, document management, automated marketing processes, sales and quota analyses, and Web data capture. Allows graphical representation of contact stages, close dates and revenues to determine time best spent. Palm sync possible.

Goldmine FrontOffice 2000

Vendor:FRONTRANGE SOLUTIONS

Phone number: (800) 654-3526

Street price (packaged): $8,567 (5 user licenses and maintenance included)

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. CRM software. Integrates account management, sales force and marketing automation with call-center software. Palm VII access available.

Ace Contact Manager

Vendor:GOACE.COM

Phone number: (800) 833-8892

Street price (packaged): $29.95

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Customizable contact management tool. Allows unlimited contacts, unlimited e-mail aliases, and integrates with Word, Lotus and Excel. Palm Pilot sync module available for additional $49.95.

ACT! 2000

Vendor:INTERACT COMMERCE

Phone number: (888) 265-1885

Street price (packaged): $200

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95, Novell Netware 3.12. Keeps detailed contact and account information, maintains contact-related communication histories, handles your calendar, and search databases and manages notes by keyword. Includes a free Palm Pilot sync module, which msut be downloaded from the Web site.

Maximizer 6.0

Vendor:MULTIACTIVE SOFTWARE

Phone number: (800) 804-6299

Street price (packaged): $199

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Contact management solution for small businesses. Integrates account management and e-commerce capabilities. Palm Pilot Module included.

Maximizer Enterprise 6.0

Vendor:MULTIACTIVE SOFTWARE

Phone number: (800) 804-6299

Street price (packaged): $1,000 for setup; $600/user

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/98/95. CRM tool for entire sales team. Stores customer and prospect information in a central database to be shared by all team members. Includes synchronization tools so that remote team members will receive accurate and timely information.

Database

AskSam 4.0 Professional

Vendor:ASKSAM SYSTEMS

Phone number: (800) 800-1997

Street price (packaged): $395

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Lets users turn unstructured information like e-mail, resumes, legal texts and correspondence into full-text-searchable databases. Includes full-text indexing.

Paradox 9

Vendor:COREL

Phone number: (800) 772-6735

Street price (packaged): $159

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/98/95. Relational database software. Permits exchange of data across applications and publication over the Internet.

FileMaker Pro 5 Unlimited

Vendor:FILEMAKER

Phone number: (800) 325-2747

Street price (packaged): $999

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95, Mac OS 7.6. Internet and intranet Web database publishing system allows an unlimited number of Web users to share files hosted by a single FileMaker database. The FileMaker Web Server Connector helps increase performance and scalability.

Access 2000

Vendor:MICROSOFT

Phone number: (800) 426-9400

Street price (packaged): $339

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Combines traditional desktop database with Web-sharing capabilities. Allows data sharing via intranet and hosting of a database within the browser. Integrates with Office 2000.

Desktop Publishing

FrameMaker 6.0

Vendor:ADOBE SYSTEMS

Phone number: (800) 833-6687

Street price (packaged): $799

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/98/95, Mac OS 8.5.1, UNIX. Publishing solution for authoring long, content-rich documents across multiple channels, including the Web, CD-ROM and print. Provides enhanced HTML and XML capabilities and supports creation of structured PDF files.

Adobe PageMaker 6.5 Plus

Vendor:ADOBE SYSTEMS

Phone number: (800) 833-6687

Street price (packaged): $499

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/98/95, Mac OS 7.5.3. Award-winning page layout software.

Adobe Photoshop Limited Edition 5.0

Vendor:ADOBE SYSTEMS

Phone number: (800) 833-6687

Street price (packaged): $95

Operating system requirements & features: Win NT/98/95, Mac OS 7.5. Introductory set of image-editing tools. Scan or download regular or digital photographs, then edit and enhance them.

Canon Publishing Suite 3.0

Vendor:CANON SOFTWARE PUBLISHING

Phone number: (800) 385-2155

Street price (packaged): $89.95

Operating system requirements & features: Win NT/98/95. Complete set of publishing, illustrating and photo tools for business needs. Provides scalable, user-friendly and Web-enabled designs for professional results.

Graphic Design/Presentation

Adobe Design Collection

Vendor:ADOBE SYSTEMS

Phone number: (800) 833-6687

Street price (packaged): $999

Operating system requirements & features: Win NT/98, Mac OS 8.5. Bundled set of applications tailored to graphic design professionals. Consists of Acrobat 4.0, Illustrator 9.0, InDesign 1.5 and Photoshop 6.0.

Adobe Publishing Collection

Vendor:ADOBE SYSTEMS

Phone number: (800) 833-6687

Street price (packaged): $999

Operating system requirements & features: Win NT/98, Mac OS 8.5. Comprehensive professional tool for creating, assembling and delivering graphically rich communications for print and the Web. Includes Acrobat 4.0, Illustrator 9.0, PageMaker 6.5 Plus and Photoshop 6.0.

Canon Photo Gold

Vendor:CANON SOFTWARE PUBLISHING

Phone number: (800) 385-2155

Street price (packaged): $54.95

Operating system requirements & features: Win NT/98/95, Mac OS 7.5. Enhance, retouch and animate photographs. Create high-impact panoramic images and 3-D photo objects and post them on the Web.

PHOTO-PAINT 9

Vendor:COREL SOFTWARE

Phone number: (800) 772-6735

Street price (packaged): $349

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95, PHOTO-PAINT 8 for Power Mac. Professional graphic design and desktop publishing tool. Retouch photographs, add special-effect treatments to images, and create animated GIFs and video files. Includes Microsoft's Visual Basic for scripting.

Canvas 7 Standard Edition

Vendor:DENEBA SOFTWARE

Phone number: (800) 7-DENEBA

Street price (packaged): $85

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95, Mac OS 8.6. Affordable, scaled-down version of Canvas Professional edition. Design logos, scan artwork, edit images and digital photos, create a personal Web page, produce a presentation, or lay out a specialized project to print on your desktop printer. Includes 10,000 clip-art images and more than 500 fonts.

100,000 Designer Clip Art

Vendor:GLOBAL STAR SOFTWARE

Phone number: (905) 795-9880

Street price (packaged): $19.99

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/Me/98/95. Collection of designer vector-based clip art and Web images, including animated gifs.

Paint Shop Pro 7.0

Vendor:JASC SOFTWARE

Phone number: (800) 622-2793

Street price (packaged): $109

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Create, edit, draw, paint and animate your own photos and Web graphics. Accepts input from more than 120 digital cameras.

FreeHand 9

Vendor:MACROMEDIA

Phone number: (800) 457-1774

Street price (packaged): $399

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/98/95, Mac OS 8.1. Professional solution for designers, offering sophisticated illustration tools, time-saving productivity features and tight integration with Macromedia Web publishing software, including Flash.

Harvard Design Studio

Vendor:SOFTWARE PUBLISHING

Phone number: (800) 215-6804

Street price (packaged): $99.95

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/98/95. Features state-of-the-art drawing, animation, 3-D text rendering and photo-optimizing capabilities. Makes advanced bitmap and vector graphic technologies accessible to non-professionals.

Groupware

SignOut

Vendor:INTEGRA COMPUTING

Phone number: (770) 426-5735

Street price (packaged): $50 (seven users)

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. A network-based electronic office sign-out board and message center that lets officemates keep each other informed of their whereabouts.

NetLert 2.2

Vendor:NETLERT COMMUNICATIONS

Phone number: (800) 669-7076 ext. 321

Street price (packaged): $995 (25 users)

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Real-time instant-messaging service.

Marketing

Marketing Plan Pro 4.0

Vendor:PALO ALTO SOFTWARE

Phone number: (800) 229-7526

Street price (packaged): $99.95

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Develop marketing strategies and plans. Features include SWOT analysis, milestones implementation, detailed sales forecasts and expense budgets, plan wizards, and 10 sample plans to fit your market. Full integration with Business Plan Pro.

SurveySolutions for the Web 3.0

Vendor:PERSEUS DEVELOPMENT

Phone number: (877) PERSEUS

Street price (packaged): $179

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Internet survey software. Allows users to create surveys in a word processing interface, distribute them via the Web or e-mail, collect responses and automatically add them to a native Microsoft Access database.

SurveySolutions Professional

Vendor:PERSEUS DEVELOPMENT

Phone number: (877) PERSEUS

Street price (packaged): $495

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Survey software designed to make complex, multiple-page online surveys. Allows users to include links between questions, rotate question order to eliminate bias and use answers from prior questions in the text of subsequent questions.

PlanMagic Marketing 5.0

Vendor:PLANMAGIC

Phone number: fax: (914) 962-0149

Street price (packaged): $99.95

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Writing guide for professional marketing plans. Includes strategic marketing planning; analysis of current marketing activities; and a concise, illustrated guide to analysis and marketing.

PlanMagic WebQuest Pro 2.001

Vendor:PLANMAGIC

Phone number: fax: (914) 962-0149

Street price (packaged): $69.95

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Guide for Web marketing plans. Features online marketing information and clear goals and strategy settings.

Accucast Accelerator 2.5

Vendor:SOCKETWARE

Phone number: (877) 4-ACCUCAST

Street price (packaged): $2,000 plus a per-message cost

Operating system requirements & features: Internet Explorer or Netscape Navigator. Allows marketers to develop e-mail marketing campaigns from their desktops. No hardware purchase required.

Email Workshop Version 1.7

Vendor:WORD PLACE

Phone number: (801) 221-7777

Street price (packaged): $99

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. E-mail marketing program that features address list management, e-mail broadcasting, broadcast reports and anti-abuse tools.

Office Suites

AppleWorks 6.0

Vendor:APPLE COMPUTER

Phone number: (800) 538-9696

Street price (packaged): $79

Operating system requirements & features: Mac OS 8.1. Combines word processing, drawing, painting, spreadsheet, database and presentation capabilities. Incorporates text, spreadsheets, digital photos, images, sounds and movies in a single document.

WordPerfect Office 2002 Professional Edition

Vendor:COREL

Phone number: (800) 772-6735

Street price (packaged): $499

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Complete office suite with graphics and Internet applications. Includes Corel, Peachtree, Symantec, WordPerfect and Internet postage software, plus Dragon Naturally Speaking 5.0, Paradox 10 and WordPerfect 10 (with a publish-to-HTML feature).

Smartsuite Millennium Edition 9.6

Vendor:LOTUS DEVELOPMENT

Phone number: (617) 577-8500

Street price (packaged): $472

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/98/95. Includes Lotus' Organizer application, a new version of FastSite and new help dialogues that use IBM's ViaVoice speech-recognition technology.

Office 2000 Small Business

Vendor:MICROSOFT

Phone number: (800) 426-9400

Street price (packaged): $499

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Suite for small businesses that includes Business Planner, Customer Manager, Direct Mail Manager, Excel, Financial Manager, MS Word, Outlook and Publisher. Integrates with Intuit, Peachtree and Quicken.

Office 2001 for Mac

Vendor:MICROSOFT

Phone number: (800) 426-9400

Street price (packaged): $499

Operating system requirements & features: Mac OS 8.1. A good fit for businesses with both PCs and Macs. Includes Entourage, a new e-mail and personal information manager, Excel, MS Word and PowerPoint.

StarOffice 5.2

Vendor:SUN MICROSYSTEMS

Phone number: (800) SUN-0404

Street price (packaged): $39.95

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/98/95, Solaris (SPARC/Intel), Linux Kemal 2.0 or higher. Award-winning alternative office productivity suite. Includes word processing, spreadsheet, presentation software, scheduling, e-mail, graphics program and database. Interoperable with Microsoft Office file formats.

Project Management

Details 3.0

Vendor:AEC SOFTWARE

Phone number: (800) 346-9413

Street price (packaged): $299

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95, Mac OS 8.1. Track, manage and report all your project information. Get up and running instantly with 70 templates, dynamic custom forms, presentation-quality reports, hyperlinks and colorful timelines. Publish key project details directly to the Web.

FastTrack Schedule 7.0

Vendor:AEC SOFTWARE

Phone number: (800) 346-9413

Street price (packaged): $299

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95, Mac OS 8.6. Outline one or multiple projects; link activities; track progress and costs; assign resources; create FastStep Macros; and display project details in vivid Gantt, Calendar and Resource views.

Chronilist 3.8

Vendor:INTEGRA COMPUTING

Phone number: (770) 426-5735

Street price (packaged): $70

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Multi-user itinerary, phonebook, calendar and scheduling features. Automatically links and modifies related events, checks for scheduling conflicts, tracks time spent and money spent and received, establishes recurring events, and finds free time.

WinFax PRO 10.0

Vendor:SYMANTEC

Phone number: (800) 441-7234

Street price (packaged): $120

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Send, receive and manage faxes from your PC. Simply drag and drop to fax or send and forward faxes as e-mail attachments or photo-quality images. Automatically files incoming and outgoing faxes. Integrates with ACT!, Goldmine and MS Outlook.

Utility Suites

1Disk File Management System

Vendor:1VISION SOFTWARE

Phone number: (800) 276-7216

Street price (packaged): $29.95

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. File organization tool. Lets PC users track all files on removable media through a virtual database; opens copies and moves files on removable media in just one step.

ei Data Disaster Recovery System For Desktops

Vendor:AGATE TECHNOLOGIES

Phone number: (800) 98-AGATE

Street price (packaged): $130

Operating system requirements & features: Win 98/95. Recovers your data and operating system in less than three minutes. Hot swap feature reduces downtime and simplifies recovery and maintenance. Notebook version available for $150.

Private File 2.0

Vendor:ALADDIN SYSTEMS

Phone number: (800) 732-8881

Street price (packaged): $49.95

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95, Mac OS 7.0.1. File protection tool. Drag and drop files to encrypt or compress them.

Active Virus Defense Suite 4.5

Vendor:NETWORK ASSOCIATES

Phone number: (800) 338-8754

Street price (packaged): $110 (one user, two years)

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Scalable Internet-based policy management, enforcement and enterprise reporting capabilities with virus analysis and fixes, and faster companywide updating capabilities.

Norton Internet Security 2001

Vendor:SYMANTEC

Phone number: (800) 441-7234

Street price (packaged): $69.95

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Integrated security and online privacy solution with automatic antivirus updates and firewall capabilities. Prevents personal info from being sent to Web sites without your permission and alerts you to unsecured sites. Can also block banner ads, pop-up windows and other Internet clutter.

Norton SystemWorks Professional Edition 2001

Vendor:SYMANTEC

Phone number: (800) 441-7234

Street price (packaged): $99.95

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Integrates the complete and most recent versions of Norton Utilities, AntiVirus, CleanSweep, Ghost and WinFax Pro capabilities as well as Web services to keep virus definitions and software patches current.

Web Development

Adobe Web Collection

Vendor:ADOBE SYSTEMS

Phone number: (800) 833-6687

Street price (packaged): $999

Operating system requirements & features: Win NT/98, Mac OS 8.6. Design still, interactive and animated Web graphics; optimize them for efficient downloading; and build dynamic Web sites. Contains GoLive 5.0, Illustrator 9.0, LiveMotion 1.0 and Photoshop 6.0.

eMerchant Pro 1.0

Vendor:BIG PICTURE TECHNOLOGIES

Phone number: (800) BIG-PIC1

Street price (packaged): $275 (with one year of site hosting)

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. All-in-one solution to help small businesses build e-commerce Web sites, catalog and sell products, process credit card orders, and initiate live chats with customers.

Smart Site 3.02

Vendor:BIG PICTURE TECHNOLOGIES

Phone number: (800) BIG-PIC1

Street price (packaged): $59.95

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Web site analysis and maintenance tool designed to help manage the quality of your Web site. Smart Site uses an original, easy-to-use interface to identify broken links, coding errors, slow-to-download pages, spelling mistakes and unused pages for analyzing Web site visitor information.

Dreamweaver 4

Vendor:MACROMEDIA

Phone number: (800) 457-1774

Street price (packaged): $299

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95, Mac OS 8.6. Professional Web site design and production tool. Integrates with Web applications and Microsoft Office. Customizable with HTML, JavaScript and XML.

ecBuilder Pro 5.0

Vendor:MULTIACTIVE SOFTWARE

Phone number: (800) 804-6299

Street price (packaged): $229

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/98/95. Produce an e-commerce Web site from your PC without technical or design skills. Enables 10,000-item product catalog, shopping cart, security encryption and real-time credit card processing.

NetObjects Fusion MX

Vendor:NETOBJECTS

Phone number: (888) 892-0702

Street price (packaged): $99.95

Operating system requirements & features: Win 2000/NT/Me/98/95. Award-winning small-business solution for Web site building, management and e-commerce. Drag and drop text, graphics, multimedia and "Get Started" Wizard.

Wireless/Handheld Business Software Part 1

ANTIVIRUS/

BACKUP/

SECURITY

BackupBuddy 1.4

Vendor:BLUE NOMAD

Phone number: fax: (413) 740-8375

Street price (packaged): $29.95

Operating system requirements & features: Palm OS 2. Backs up all data, including third-party programs, and scans for certain known Palm viruses every time you HotSync your Palm. Allows customizable backups at specified times.

Enforcer

Vendor:ELECTRIC POCKET

Phone number: (817) 548-2199

Street price (packaged): $24.95

Operating system requirements & features: Palm OS 2. Security tool for creating and managing accounts for different users on a single Palm. Control user access and create a default set of applications.

OnlyMe 2.15

Vendor:TRANZOA

Phone number: (425) 432-3532

Street price (packaged): $9.95

Operating system requirements & features: Palm OS 2. Security tool. Automatically locks your Palm whenever you turn your screen off.

COMMUNICATION

MultiMail Professional 3.1

Vendor:ACTUAL SOFTWARE

Phone number: (800) 881-7256

Street price (packaged): $39.95

Operating system requirements & features: Any Palm-compatible modem or mobile Internet key and Palm OS 3. Allows remote retrieval of e-mail messages. Download message headers first and then the full text of the messages you choose. Look up your Palm Address Book, sort messages, use plug-ins to view attachments, print messages and customize the program's interface.

iambic Mail 1.0

Vendor:IAMBIC SOFTWARE

Phone number: (800) 730-5370

Street price (packaged): $9.95

Operating system requirements & features: Palm modem and Palm OS 3 (note: will not work with Palm VII). Send and receive e-mail from your Palm. Supports multiple accounts and mailboxes as well as user preferences such as signatures, comments and delete warnings.

Fax 1.0d13 beta version

Vendor:MARK/SPACE SOFTWORKS

Phone number: (408) 293-7299

Street price (packaged): $29.95

Operating system requirements & features: Any Palm-compatible modem and Palm OS 2. Send and receive faxes via a compatible modem or mobile phone. Preview faxes, add graphics, edit headers and footers, and set page parameters.

PageNOW! 2.0b6 beta version

Vendor:MARK/SPACE SOFTWORKS

Phone number: (408) 293-7299

Street price (packaged): $29.95

Operating system requirements & features: Any modem and Palm OS 2. Send and receive pages through any GSM phone. Send wireless messages, reminders and other transmissions to pagers and digital phones. Add dialing and communications options, a greeting and a signature. Supports all paging services that use the industry standard TAP protocol and all SMS devices that use ETSI/GSM standard protocols.

CONTACT MANAGEMENT

Action Names Datebook 4.54

Vendor:IAMBIC SOFTWARE

Phone number: (800) 730-5370

Street price (packaged): $19.95

Operating system requirements & features: Palm OS 2. Award-winning contact-management tool. Builds on the native address book, calendar and to-do data already on your Palm device. Allows advanced sorting, grouping and customization. Syncs with all major desktop contact managers.

Wireless/Handheld Business Software Part 2

DATABASE

Filemaker Mobile

Vendor:FILEMAKER

Phone number: (800) 325-2747

Street price (packaged): $49

Operating system requirements & features: Palm OS 3.1. Companion to Filemaker Pro 5. Load the fields and records onto your handheld; view, modify, add and delete records; run reports; automate tasks; crunch numbers; and sync with your desktop. Designed for individual users working with single-user databases.

JFile 4.2

Vendor:LAND-J TECHNOLOGIES

Phone number: (407) 359-2217

Street price (packaged): $24.95

Operating system requirements & features: Palm OS 3. Handheld database with sorting and filtering capabilities. Supports up to 50 fields per record and 16,000 records per database.

thinkDB dbSync

Vendor:THINKING BYTES

Phone number: (888) 747-0606

Street price (packaged): $39.95

Operating system requirements & features: Palm OS 3. Create, customize, access and edit databases on your handheld. Also import and export Access, Excel Filemaker and other ODBC data sources.

FINANCIAL

Pocket Quicken

Vendor:LANDWARE

Phone number: (800) 526-3977

Street price (packaged): $39.95

Operating system requirements & features: Palm OS 2. Keep your Quicken information up-to-date on the go. Capture finances, access account information and enter data fast with memorized transactions.

Quicken ExpensAble

Vendor:LANDWARE

Phone number: (800) 526-3977

Street price (packaged): $29.95

Operating system requirements & features: Palm OS 2. Companion to Quicken's ExpensAble expense reporting software and ASP. Print your expense report, or submit it to your company via e-mail or www.expensable.com after you sync to your desktop.

Financial Suite for Palm Computing Organizers

Vendor:MACMILLAN SOFTWARE

Phone number: (800) 858-7674

Street price (packaged): $39.95

Operating system requirements & features: Palm OS 2.0.4. Track spending; calculate loan payments, interest rates and amortization schedules; and track up to 15 investment accounts. Includes an advanced calculator to assist with complex calculations.

PERSONAL INFORMATION MANAGER (PIM)/SYNCHRONIZATION

Actioneer for Palm Handhelds 2.0

Vendor:ACTIONEER

Phone number: (415) 292-0800

Street price (packaged): $19.95

Operating system requirements & features: Palm OS 2. Captures and organizes critical information, appointments and ideas, and automatically stores them using customized keywords in the appropriate applications.

CompanionLink Professional

Vendor:COMPANIONLINK SOFTWARE

Phone number: (800) 386-1623

Street price (packaged): $74.95

Operating system requirements & features: Palm OS 2, WinCE. Helps you sync contacts, appointments and tasks to different categories in multiple contact programs on your desktop. For example, map your personal phone book to Outlook and your prospects and vendors to Goldmine, and update your appointment schedule from ACT!

DateBk4

Vendor:PIMLICO SOFTWARE

Street price (packaged): $24.95

Operating system requirements & features: Palm OS 2. Replaces the built-in Datebook, To Do and Memopad applications on the Palm with an integrated program. Maintains the general look and feel of the original applications. Includes split-screen display of all four databases, dynamic linking, advanced category management, full color support and fixes for all known bugs in the built-in applications.

Wireless/Handheld Business Software Part 3

TIME MANAGEMENT

FastTrack Schedule 7.0 for Palm OS

Vendor:AEC SOFTWARE

Phone number: (800) 346-9413

Street price (packaged): $99

Operating system requirements & features: Palm OS 3. View and edit multiple schedules, display hourly to yearly timelines, drill-down into task specifics, link bars and HotSync your schedules with FastTrack Schedule's desktop version.

AllTime

Vendor:IAMBIC SOFTWARE

Phone number: (800) 730-5370

Street price (packaged): $39.95

Operating system requirements & features: Palm OS 2. Time-, expense- and mileage-tracking tool. Filters records by client, project or activity, and generates billing and analysis reports. Allows several different ways to view time.

TimeReporter for TimeSlips

Vendor:IAMBIC SOFTWARE

Phone number: (800) 730-5370

Street price (packaged): $120

Operating system requirements & features: Palm OS 3. Capture time and expenses while away from your desk. Syncs data with Sage U.S.'s Timeslips, version 6.0 and higher.

UTILITIES

GoBar 2.5

Vendor:ALADDIN SYSTEMS

Phone number: (800) 732-8881

Street price (packaged): $14.95

Operating system requirements & features: Palm OS 2. Navigate your Palm like your desktop. Access your address book, schedule, reports and frequently used applications with intuitive buttons and icons.

HotTime 1.3

Vendor:ALADDIN SYSTEMS

Phone number: (800) 732-8881

Street price (packaged): $9.95

Operating system requirements & features: Palm OS 2. Adjusts your organizer's date and time to within a second of the time set on your desktop computer every time you HotSync.

BugMe!

Vendor:ELECTRIC POCKET

Phone number: (817) 548-2199

Street price (packaged): $19.95

Operating system requirements & features: Palm OS 3. Reminder tool. Type yourself a note with Graffiti and set an alarm, and the note pops up at the set time.

WORD PROCESSING

Wordsmith 1.0

Vendor:BLUE NOMAD SOFTWARE

Phone number: fax: (413) 740-8375

Street price (packaged): $29.95

Operating system requirements & features: Palm OS 3. Includes a full-featured word processor, a document viewer and an enhanced memo pad, and full document synchronization on MS Word for MS Windows. Supports synchronization on more than one desktop.

Documents To Go Professional

Vendor:DATAVIZ

Phone number: (800) 733-0030

Street price (packaged): $49.95

Operating system requirements & features: Palm OS 3. View and edit word processing and spreadsheet files on your handheld. Supports character and paragraph formatting, cut and paste, scrolling, find features and document beaming. Allows more than 8,000 rows, 243 columns and 64 sheets.

iambic Reader 1.02

Vendor:IAMBIC SOFTWARE

Phone number: (800) 730-5370

Street price (packaged): $19.95

Operating system requirements & features: Palm OS 2. Open and view documents, e-books and Web pages. Supports HTML text and tables, and allows you to rotate the screen for viewing comfort. You must download the free Desktop Tools version to your PC to be able to sync with Word documents or save documents directly to your Palm.

ASPs For Small And Midsized Businesses Part 1

Pricing: Most ASPs charge on a per-user, per-month basis, with some start-up fees. As costs can vary dramatically according to the application services you choose and the size of your business, we suggest you call these companies directly for pricing information.

(note: 56Kbps Internet connection and IE/Navigator 4.0 or higher usually required)

AGILLION

Web site:www.agillion.com

Phone number: (888) 647-7484

Features: Customer-management tool. Keep track of your contacts and calendar, share customer information with co-workers; and create personalized, wireless-accessible Web sites for each of your customers

ALENTIS

Web site:www.alentis.com

Phone number: (512) 349-9151

Features: B2B marketplace for ASP buyers and ASP sellers. ASP buyers seeking solutions can access free comprehensive, impartial information on hundreds of sellers, their solutions and the ASP industry.

ALLIANCE COMMERCE

Web site:www.alliancecommerce.com

Phone number: (877) NET-APPS

Features: Web hosting services and e-commerce tool. Includes international currency acceptance and wireless access.

APPS4BIZ.COM

Web site:www.apps4biz.com

Phone number: (978) 749-3092

Features: Combines enterprise resource planning, manufacturing and back-office management. Automated business processes incude sales order processing, inventory planning and control, purchasing, product pricing, shipping, invoicing, and warranty tracking. Provides up-to-the-minute snapshot of amount of inventory.

BIGSTEP.COM

Web site:www.bigstep.com

Phone number: (415) 229-8500

Features: Helps you build an original Web site with a search engine, personalized e-mail newsletters, a customer database, a catalog or portfolio, online merchant accounts and secure shopping carts. Keeps traffic statistics.

BIZFINITY

Web site:www.bizfinity.com

Phone number: (888) 468-6326

Features: Accounting and e-commerce integration tool. Services include payroll, banking, benefits, telephone access, direct marketing, forms and nationwide service and support.

BLUETRAIN.COM

Web site:www.bluetrain.com

Phone number: (877) 362-4212

Features: Web-based communication groupware for small businesses. Allows e-mail management, shared calendars and documents, discussion forums and task management.

CENTERBEAM

Web site:www.centerbeam.com

Phone number: (408) 844-0900

Features: Provides a complete computing infrastructure, including PCs, printers, laptops and networks for a monthly fee. Wireless networking also available.

CHECKSPACE

Web site:www.checkspace.com

Phone number: (425) 643-9905

Features: Provides an electronic alternative to paper checks, including recurring or scheduled payments. Integrates into major small-business accounting programs and productivity applications such as Microsoft Office and Quickbooks, and enables e-payments from wireless devices.

CMERUN

Web site:www.cmerun.com

Phone number: (877) 926-3786

Features: Hosts such applications as CorelDraw, Microsoft Office and WordPerfect for your business over the Internet.

CONCERO GROUP

Web site:www.concerogroup.com

Phone number: (503) 670-1998

Features: Insurance administration portal, Allows businesses and their employees to purchase, manage and use employee benefits through one point of access. Includes consolidated monthly billing and individual employee benefit management.

DOCUMENTUM

Web site:www.documentum.com

Phone number: (800) 607-9546

Features: Centralized content management for intranets and e-commerce applications. Create, deliver, publish and personalize content in all formats accross all e-business applications.

eALITY

Web site:www.eality.com

Phone number: (877) 325-4899

Features: Helps businesses manage expense reporting, time tracking, human resources and purchases requisitions entirely on the Web.

ELITE.COM

Web site:www.elite.com

Phone number: (800) 730-6899

Features: Helps professionals and consultants account for time-based activities and expenses, send invoices, and record payments. Provide both offline and wireless options.

EMPLANET

Web site:www.emplanet.com

Phone number: (877) YOUR-PLAN

Features: Fully automated online 401(k) administration. Offers personalization and employee education.

EMPLOYEASE

Web site:www.employease.com

Phone number: (888) EASE-NET

Features: Manage and communicate human resources, employee benefits and payroll information.

EONLINE

Web site:www.eonlineinc.com

Phone number: (800) 944-3454

Features: Hosts enterprise business applications for companies of all sizes. Tailors client solutions using industry-specific expertise.

EVERDREAM

Web site:www.everdream.com

Phone number: (888) 307-7299

Features: Complete IT outsourcing solution. Provides hardware, software and services, includng Pentium-powered computers, popular business software, unlimited Internet access, nightly online backup and live 24-hour technical support.

FIDELITY E401K

Web site:www.fidelitye401k.com

Phone number: (800) 343-9184

Features: Designed for businesses to set up and run comprehensive 401(k) plans entirely online. Features Fidelity mutual fund options, employee education, financial planning tools and plan administration.

FINETRICS

Web site:www.finetrics.com

Phone number: (888) FIN-4180

Features: End-to-end accounting and financial management solution with partners such as Ariba, mySap.com and Arthur Andersen. Services include outsourced accounting, financila consulting, cash management, insurance and leasing solutions.

HIRE.COM

Web site:www.hire.com

Phone number: (800) 953-HIRE

Features: Automates the entire recruiting process through your own Web site, reducing time spent recruiting.Instantly matches candidates to positions that meet their qualifications.

HOSTLOGIC

Web site:www.hostlogic.hu

Phone number: 36-1-237-17-30

Features: SmartEnterprise, an enterprise resource planning tool. Preconfigured modules include financial/cost accounting, profit center accounting, sales and distribution, inventory management, purchasing, payroll, human resources, sales contact management and service management.

ASPs For Small And Midsized Businesses Part 2

INSYNQ

Web site:www.insynq.com

Phone number: (253) 284-2000

Features: Creates a "virtual desktop" online from which you can access software applications, documents and file sharing. Handles security, file backup and data storage.

INTERLIANT

Web site:www.interliant.com

Phone number: (800) 334-2586

Features: Hosts applications for e-commerce, CRM, enterprise resource planning, security, Web hosting and professional services.

INTERNODED INC.

Web site:www.internoded.com

Phone number: (617) 876-4007

Features: Develops and hosts company intranets and extranets. Offers complete, end-to-end Internet solutions, including Web design and Lotus Notes/Domino Consulting, and hosts applications in partnership with GTE, IBM and Lotus.

JAMCRACKER

Web site:www.jamcracker.com

Phone number: (800) 450-6054

Features: Aggregates and integrates "best-of-breed" ASPs, including human resources administration, travel and expense management, sales-force automation, online backup, remote access and IT monitoring.

JOURNYX

Web site:www.journyx.com

Phone number: (800) 755-9878

Features: Online work-force management tool for tracking time, expenses and projects.

MANAGED OPS.COM

Web site:www.managedops.com

Phone number: (603) 644-7837

Features: Manages e-business applications. Includes system administration, networking, integration expertise, high-level security, end-to-end help-desk support ad local implementation and business consulting services.

MCAFEE.COM

Web site:www.mcafee.com

Phone number: (888) MCAFEE-1

Features: Provides online firewall, virus protection, data recovery and PC maintenance services. Users automatically access the latest in antivirus software. Includes wireless security center for handheld services.

MI8 CORP.

Web site:www.mi8.com

Phone number: (800) 965-4MI8

Features: Provides advanced messaging and collaboration software. Application services include Microsoft Office and Microsoft Outlook & Exchange as well as wireless access and e-mail-to-fax.

MIMEO.COM

Web site:www.mimeo.com

Phone number: (800) GO-MIMEO

Features: Document production tool. Takes orders for digital color and black-and-white documents; binding and overnight to 3-day FedEx delivery. Integrates with popular applications.

MYCOMPUTER.COM

Web site:www.mycomputer.com

Phone number: (877) 722-7055

Features: Offers Web hosting and more than 16 customizable interactivity and marketing products and services. Provides key traffic monitoring and analysis.

NETLEDGER

Web site:www.netledger.com

Phone number: (800) NETLEDGER

Features: Web-based integrated system for growing businesses. Allows you to manage finance, e-commerce, customer relationships and HR, all based on a unified repository of business information.

NETOPIA

Web site:www.netopia.com

Phone number: (510) 814-5000

Features: Hosts and helps you develop a business or e-commerce site based on industry-specific templates.

ONECORE

Web site:www.onecore.com

Phone number: (888) ONECORE

Features: Provides a single online account for sbusinesses to handle cash management, payroll, bill payment, 401(k) plans, merchant accounts and credit, while earning returns on operating balances. Features real-time e-mail alerts to notify business managers of low account balances and bills due late.

ONEMINDCONNECT

Web site:www.onemindconnect.com

Phone number: (949) 640-0701

Features: Online expense management solution. Create, submit and review expense reports on your PC or wireless device.

OPENAIR.COM

Web site:www.openair.com

Phone number: (888) 367-1715

Features: Accounting and professional services automation tool. Enables managers to plan and track projects. Streamlines payroll, time tracking and billing, expense reports and business proposals.

ASPs For Small And Midsized Businesses Part 3

PEACHTREE SOFTWARE

Web site:www.peachtree.com/pwa

Phone number: (800) 247-3224

Features: A Web accounting tool for small businesses that need flexibility in handling accounting tasks, and the ability to work from a remote location.

PERSONABLE.COM

Web site:www.personable.com

Phone number: (714) 430-6944

Features: Delivers a fully functional Windows 2000 desktop and Exchange Email Outsource Service to your browser. Includes subscription access to more than 300 shrink-wrapped software titles; access to software and files from any computer connected to the Internet; instant Virtual Private Network; and storage, backup and real-time billing information online.

POWER MAILBOX

Web site:www.powermailbox.com

Phone number: (212) 584-9300

Features: Web-based e-mail marketing and customer service application. Send personalized, targeted announcements and newsletters.

QUICKARROW

Web site:www.quickarrow.com

Phone number: (512) 381-0600

Features: Helps service firms and their partners manage and automate business processes from client acquisistion to project delivery and back-end accounting (maximize resources, capture and reuse knowledge, and refine project delivery processes).

QUICKBASE

Web site:www.quickbase.com

Features: Web-based customizable information manager for businesses and corporate workgroups. Base service to manage, organize and share information is free. Powered by Intuit.

QWEST CYBER.SOLUTIONS

Web site:www.qwestcybersolutions.com

Phone number: (877) CYBR-APP

Features: Delivers a scalable portfolio of CRM, enterprise resource planning and B2B e-commerce solutions.

RESOURCE FINANCIAL GROUP

Web site:www.benefits.com

Phone number: (800) 937-3377

Features: Administer employee benefits online. Offers 401(k) and retirement plans, group insurance consulting, executive benefits and business continuation services.

RIVIO

Web site:www.rivio.com

Phone number: (408) 653-4400

Features: Provides productivity and work-flow tools, HR management, online payroll processing, purchasing and insurance procurement. Partnered with Microsoft's bCentral to include Web site creation and hosting, marketing tools, e-mail and contact management.

SALESFORCE.COM

Web site:www.salesforce.com

Phone number: (800) NO-SOFTWARE

Features: Offers enterprise-class sales-force automation. Lets employees manage and securely share sales information online. Site plans to expand into CRM applications.

SUREPAY

Web site:www.surepay.com

Phone number: (888) SUREPAY

Features: Provides end-to-end payment, trust and security products and services for B2B and B2C businesses that buy and sell on the Internet.

UPSHOT.COM

Web site:www.upshot.com

Phone number: (888) 700-8774

Features: Sales management tool. Helps you access, manage and share sales information in real-time online. Also offers personalized services, including Web site monitoring, e-mail marketing, content storage, calendar features and custom reports.

VIRTUAL GROWTH

Web site:www.vgrowth.com

Phone number: (800) 425-8332

Features: Web-based accounting and bookkeeping services.

VJUNGLE.COM

Web site:www.vjungle.com

Phone number: (866) 858-6453

Features: Free Web site hosting, with core free services such as bookkeeping, e-mail, file sharing, Web site building, flash messenger, calendar, chat, contact database, notes, storage service and search. Fee-based services include a business Web address, storage service, fax services, online billing, payroll and bookkeeping services. Also includes a print shop and wireless access.

VOICE MOBILITY

Web site:www.voicemobility.com

Phone number: (888) 435-0001

Features: Unified messaging service that provides one-phone-number access for all voice, fax and e-mail communications. Universal access through phone, desktop and Web-enabled devices.

WIZMO

Web site:www.wizmo.com

Phone number: (866) 96-WIZMO

Features: Hosts and manages networks. Provides secure access to software applications. Clients can access hosted mission critical and/or business productivity software applications from major software companies as Adobe, Corel, Intuit, Lotus, Microsoft, Novell and Peachtree.

ZEOM.NET

Web site:www.zeom.net

Phone number: (800) 664-8228

Features: Operation infrastructure for corporate and field managers. Converts raw operations data into real-time, usable information and alerts managers to problems at various locations via the Internet or a wireless device.