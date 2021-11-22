Buy This New NFT, Support Nonviolent Cannabis Prisoners
"Cannasaurs" funds will go to the Last Prisoner Project and The Redemption Foundation.
Several cannabis organizations are working together to launch a new cryptocurrency project that mixes cannabis, NFTs and cannabis reform.
The Cannasaur NFT Project will launch on Nov. 30 with a limited edition sale of 4,420 non-fungible tokens (NFT) “Cannasaurs.” These cannabis-friendly pieces of digital dinosaur artwork will be used as a fundraiser to support the Last Prisoner Project and The Redemption Foundation.
RELATED: Mila Kunis' 'Marijuana Kittens' Sold as NFT and Sold Out in Just 35 Minutes
How it works
“The concept of the metaverse, or virtual worlds, is really in its infancy. This is one of the first projects where NFTs can change someone's entire life that has been negatively impacted via cannabis laws,” said Derek Norman, project organizer and principal at Michigan-based Humblebee Processing. “Our goal is to raise at least $25,000 for each non-profit from the initial launch of the Cannasaurs, plus royalties from any resales that occur over the next three years.”
While digital images can be copied freely, an NFT is a digital asset that carries a unique code, which is used to verify ownership of the item. At the time of publication, 0.05 Ether Cannasaur NFT holders will receive bi-yearly updates from the Last Prisoner Project and The Redemption Foundation about their work supporting the release of non-violent cannabis offenders.
Supporters wishing to purchase a Cannasaur will be able to mint the digital artwork on the Cannasaur420.com website starting on November 30th and can pay using the MetaMask digital wallet.
Written By
Javier Hasse
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Javier Hasse is a cannabis, hemp, CBD and psychedelics-focused reporter, currently serving as Managing Director for Benzinga Cannabis, and CEO of Spanish language news site El Planteo, a company he co-founded.
El Planteo is an online media outlet focused on cannabis, hemp, psychedelics, ecology and other green topics, with a frequent financial and cultural angle. On ElPlanteo.com you will find all the key news regarding the cannabis industry in Latin America and the world, the advances in legalization policies and the cultural events that make up the world of marijuana and other emerging industries.
His book, “Start Your Own Cannabis Business,” was published by Entrepreneur Media in 2018 and hit the #1 Best-Seller spot on Amazon.
As an award-winning reporter and editor, Javier's had roughly 5,000 unique articles published across numerous mass media outlets including CNN, Forbes, MSN, Chicago Tribune, CNBC, Yahoo Finance, Entrepreneur Magazine, MarketWatch, Houston Chronicle, The Street, Nasdaq, Morningstar, Playboy, Benzinga, MERRY JANE, High Times, and many others.
Beyond cannabis, Javier is a published photographer and Billboard-charting rapper, featured on hip-hop albums that also included Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA and Inspectah Deck, Twista, Lil Windex, Riff Raff, Cyhi The Prynce, Yung Bleu, DJ Whoo Kid, Jonathan Hay, and others.