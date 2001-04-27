<b></b>

April 27, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

New York-Goodfella's Brick Oven Pizza recently claimed first prize during Pizza Festiva IX, held during Pizza Expo 2001 in Las Vegas from March 20 to 22. The national pizza contest is sponsored by Pizza Today Magazine and the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board.

The award-winning pizza has been nicknamed "The Sally Pie" after Salvatore Russo, head chef for Goodfella's and creator of the winning recipe.

Russo's inspiration for the pizza came from a dish his mother used to make. "Making this pizza reminds me of the holidays," Russo said. "When I smell the rosemary potatoes and lemon garlic chicken, it brings back great memories of growing up and will do the same for others when they sample this pizza."

Goodfella's was established in 1993 and has quickly caught the attention of pizza lovers throughout the tri-state area, including New York City Mayor Rudolph Guiliani, who is an avid fan and frequent visitor. -Goodfella's Brick Oven Pizza