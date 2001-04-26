Bed Time At Mickey D's

<b></b>

April 26, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oak Brook, Illinois-Now on the menu at the world's most popular fast-food chain: hotel rooms. This month McDonald's will open the first two Golden Arch Hotels in Switzerland, and, if the project is successful, more McDonald's lodgings could soon follow.

At the moderately priced, four-star hotels, room prices are listed on glowing signs behind the front desk and 24-hour room service serves familiar McDonald's fare. Each room features Big Mac beds, which adjust for sitting or sleeping.

Says McDonald's chairman and CEO Jack Greenberg, "Our passion for making customers smile extends very naturally to the hotel sector." -Sales & Marketing Management