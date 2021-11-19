Titan Machinery (TITN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Titan Machinery (TITN) closed the most recent trading day at $34.07, moving -0.82% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had gained 19.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.04%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Titan Machinery as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 23, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.61, up 5.17% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $430.3 million, up 19.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $1.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +69.05% and +19.2%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Titan Machinery should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Titan Machinery is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Titan Machinery's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.17. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.04.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

