Delta Air Lines (DAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $39.69, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 0.69% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 3.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Delta Air Lines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 92.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.79 billion, up 121.25% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.62 per share and revenue of $28.99 billion, which would represent changes of +57.06% and +69.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Delta Air Lines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

