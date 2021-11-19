PhunCoin Crypto: 12 Things for PHUN Stock Investors to Know About Phunware’s New Token

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN ) is getting into the crypto game with the launch of PhunCoin (CCC:PHCN-USD).

Phunware describes it as a “security token that is empowering consumers to take control of and be compensated for their data.”

The company says users can monetize the tokens by sharing their data with brands.

This allows users to earn Phuncoin by providing answers to questions in a survey.

Phunware claims traders will want to hold the token as it pays out a crypto dividend.

The company says that the PhunCoin crypto is available to “accredited investors via Reg D.”

Another way to get the token includes “utilizing Phunware’s Data SDK to build audiences.”

According to Phunware, the token will provide brands with direct, real-time data from consumers.

That’s due to proximity marketing that lets brands know when and where users like to spend their time.

Phunware notes this isn’t a new concept but is expected to see growth in the coming years.

As such, it’s looking to get into the game with a crypto token that it believes can reach mainstream users.

A press release from Phunware today notes that the token is valued at $0.008.

It also mentions that the company will hold 72% of the maximum available supply.

PHUN stock is up 4.5% as of Friday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

