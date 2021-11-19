Enjin Coin Price Prediction: Where Will the Metaverse Take the ENJ Crypto?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Enjin Coin (CCC: ENJ-USD ) is up almost 20% on the day as metaverse rumors heat up the red-hot cryptocurrency market. The videogame crypto platform, Enjin, has received particular attention for having all the makings to launch a thriving, crypto-based metaverse.

So, what exactly is the metaverse? And where exactly does Enjin fit into it?

The metaverse refers to a digital reality where developers create entirely virtual, self-sustaining worlds that are interconnected with various entertainment, social media, and financial platforms. The most obvious application of the lofty idea is in gaming. Projects like Roblox (NYSE: RBLX ) allow users to play, learn, create and socialize all within a game. Roblox even has its own currency, Robux, to buy online clothing for your virtual avatar. The currency has real-world value that developers have profited from.

Similar to Roblox, Enjin offers an encompassing virtual reality experience. It operates a number of gaming platforms that leverage its native crypto, Enjin Coin, as a means to purchase — often rare and valuable — in-game items. The ENJ crypto is viewed as a mainstay in the burgeoning metaverse industry. Making things even sweeter is the fact that Enjin has announced the name of its metaverse: Efinity.

Given the recent rebrand of Facebook to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB ) and major companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) also staking claim to the trend, the metaverse is obviously going to be a massive industry.

Enjin Coin Price Predictions: Where Will the Metaverse Take ENJ?

Currently sitting at $3.58 per token, CoinGape sees Enjin Coin going as high as $4.18. Especially after breaking through its previous $3.10 support level, the site predicts the gaming coin could ride metaverse mayhem to new highs.

WalletInvestor is also bullish on the crypto. The site sees it hitting as high as $3.99 within a week, and up to $4.83 after a year.

CoinQuora believes in the short term that ENJ is approaching a crossroads. Should the bulls take over, it could surpass even a $5.34 resistance level and continue climbing. The bearish perspective sees it dropping to around $2.60. With that said, the site is generally bullish on the crypto, predicting it could hit $15 in 2022 and $30 by 2023.

DigitalCoinPrice unsurprisingly also views the ENJ crypto in a positive light. The sight sets 2021, 2022 and 2023 price targets of $5.56, $6.64, and $8.20, respectively.

