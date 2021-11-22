Homversity Raises $155,000

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Homversity, a verified marketplace for student housing, has raised $155,000. This round was led by Shuru-Up, Growth-Sense, ValCreators, BeyPar Innovations LLP and Mercury Angel Investors.

Homversity will be utilizing the funds for upgrading its technology, hiring talent and expanding services. The platform aims at creating a verified ecosystem which would organize India’s student housing market and solve the mismanagement of data.

“I believe that Homversity can be the first friend of any student looking for a place to stay in a new place. It is not just a hostel booking platform, it is a company built by the students catering to the needs of the students,” said Kedar Dave, founder and managing partner at Shuru-Up, in a statement.

Homversity has now evolved into a complete ecosystem with a variety of value-added and innovative services.

“We at Homversity are thrilled to have such amazing investors with key insights and experiences of this industry. With their support and ideas we will grow faster, better and cooler,” said Saurav Kumar Sinha, CEO and founder of Homversity.

Till now, Homversity has won at several national and international events and is on the verge of becoming a go-to-platform for booking hostels and paying guest accommodations, added the statement.