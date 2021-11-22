SAIC Grabs Space & Intelligence Contracts Worth $348M in Q3

Science Applications International Corporation SAIC announced last week that it has secured $348 million worth of contracts from the space and intelligence communities in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

The company disclosed that most of the contracts involve highly-specialized services in digital engineering, IT modernization and mission operations areas. The clients requiring these services belong to the classified space and intelligence communities.

The quarterly total includes a contract worth $100 million, under which Science Applications International Corporation is required to provide digital and systems engineering solutions to a classified space customer. It also includes an initial award of a $46 million contract from a classified customer to deliver IT solutions.

Continuous Flow of Contracts for SAIC

Science Applications International Corporation is benefiting from the continued flow of high-value contracts. A record level of awards reflects its disciplined business-development actions, consistent operational excellence and high customer satisfaction. As of Jul 31, 2021, the company’s total contract backlog was $24 billion.

Moreover, the government as a big client lends stability to business and moderates fluctuation in revenues.

On Nov 16, SAIC revealed receiving a U.S. Navy contract worth $556 million to modernize its human resources service to sailors, their families and future recruits. On Nov 4, the company announced that it was awarded a defense contract worth $93 million to provide R&D, engineering, testing, integration, cybersecurity, upgrades and sustainment for numerous tactical threat systems to the U.S. Navy.

In July, SAIC secured a five-year, $85 million, single-award, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract from the U.S. Navy. Per the deal, the company will continue to provide software engineering, DevSecOps, cloud migration, and cyber support to the U.S. Navy’s Joint Expeditionary Command and Control family of systems.

In June, SAIC received a five-year, $126-million, single-award task order from the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center to provide R&D support to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Ground Vehicle Systems Center.

Science Applications International Corporation currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

