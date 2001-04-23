Back To School

It might be the best place to go when you're starting a business.

April 23, 2001 1 min read

Studies show that when businesses run by young entrepreneurs fail, it's often because the owners didn't know how to bring their product or service to market. Lack of preparation and an inability to deal with unexpected problems are the most frequent causes. Don't let this happen to your great idea. Go to schools, classes, seminars and other training forums to bone up on the financial, marketing, production and employee relations end of running a business. Not only will you receive valuable instruction and get a sense of progress toward your goal, but you'll also meet plenty of like-minded people with whom you can network as you launch your business.