Turtle Beach (HEAR) Arm Boosts Audio Expertise With Worker Bee II

Turtle Beach Corporation’s HEAR brand, Neat Microphones, recently unveiled an avant-garde microphone — Worker Bee II. The successor to the original Worker Bee is vouched by performers and engineers due to its ability to capture detailed vocals with greater clarity.

The latest move is likely to further strengthen Turtle Beach’s commitment to introducing industry-leading features for the modern-age performing enthusiasts by consistently leveraging its audio expertise to drive innovation in the global market.

The latest entrant to Neat’s diverse line-up of microphones is equipped with an internally shock-mounted, medium-sized 25mm capsule. It has been specifically designed to handle high sound pressure levels with a wide frequency and dynamic range.

The microphone also supports recording, podcasting and streaming applications while retaining every detail that brings out the nuances in plucked instruments such as acoustic guitar and spoken voice. Further, it boasts a solid-state cardioid condenser microphone technology that delivers incredible sound quality to users.

Moreover, the device’s compact size makes it ideal for small spaces. Its tight pickup pattern allows podcasting, streaming and gaming in untreated rooms. The Worker Bee II is currently available for pre-order from participating retailers like American Music Supply and zZounds. With an MSRP of $99.99, it is slated to be launched on Dec 6.

In early 2021, Turtle Beach acquired Neat Microphones — the maker of high-quality digital USB and analog microphones. Neat has launched more than 60 products since founding Blue Microphones in 1995. The acquisition facilitated Turtle Beach’s entry into the $2.3 billion global microphone market.

It also expanded the audio technology company’s total addressable market for its brands from $5.1 billion to $7.4 billion. Owing to the buyout, Turtle Beach has added almost 40 Neat patents and 70 Neat trademark registrations to its portfolio. Neat’s cutting-edge technology is likely to enhance its industry-leading product line.

The Neat brand expands the company’s reach beyond gaming with a wider variety of consumer audio products. In 2021, Neat plans to launch updated versions of some of its popular analog and digital microphones. The company is developing the next generation of its products to meet the growing demand for high-quality, affordable microphones.

Turtle Beach is well-positioned to benefit from a robust product portfolio combined with market share gains, innovation and retail partnerships. The White Plains, NY-based audio technology company has several growth drivers in place and enjoys a solid foothold in its served markets. Also, its ability to significantly increase its production and delivery capacity is commendable.

Turtle Beach currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Its shares have returned 47.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 17.3% in the past year.

- Zacks

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Harmonic, Inc. HLIT is a better-ranked stock in the industry, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 23.1% upward over the past 30 days.

Harmonic delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 61.1%, on average. The stock has appreciated 68.2% in the past year. HLIT has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15%.

Clearfield, Inc. CLFD also flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 8.8% upward over the past 30 days.

Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.8%, on average. It has surged 186.7% in the past year.

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET is another solid pick for investors, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 4.1% upward over the past 30 days.

Arista Networks delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6%, on average. It has rallied 92.2% in the past year. ANET has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16.7%.

