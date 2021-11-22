Company News for Nov 22, 2021

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s PANW shares gained 2% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.64, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57.

Applied Materials Inc.’s AMAT shares tumbled 5.5% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues of $6.12 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.33 billion.

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. NUAN fell 0.3% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.09, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18.

Shares of Farfetch Limited FTCH plunged 13.9% after reporting third-quarter 2021 revenues of $582.57 million, felling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.64%.



5 Stocks Set to Double

- Zacks

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Farfetch Limited (FTCH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research