Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 15.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $50.97 in the previous session. Academy Sports and Outdoors has gained 141.9% since the start of the year compared to the -5.9% move for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the -31.2% return for the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry.

- Zacks

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on September 9, 2021, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. reported EPS of $2.34 versus consensus estimate of $1.54 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 2.68%.

For the current fiscal year, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is expected to post earnings of $6.36 per share on $6.58 billion in revenues. This represents a 66.06% change in EPS on a 15.63% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $5.56 per share on $6.28 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -12.61% and -4.49%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 7.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 12.4X versus its peer group's average of 17X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.