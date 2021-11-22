These Are the Ten Most Profitable Companies in Nebraska

Nebraska’s economy outperformed many other states even during the crisis and recession last year. In comparison to many other states, the economic conditions in Nebraska were more stable throughout the pandemic. Nebraska has a massive agriculture sector, and is among the biggest producers of wheat, soybeans, sorghum, corn, beef and pork. Other industries that make a significant contribution to the state’s GDP are information technology, insurance, manufacturing, freight transport and telecommunications. Let’s take a look at the ten most profitable companies in Nebraska.

Ten most profitable companies in Nebraska

We have referred to the latest profit figures of the companies in Nebraska to rank the ten most profitable companies in Nebraska. Following are the ten most profitable companies in Nebraska:

Lindsay (>$42 million)

Founded in 1955, this company offers road infrastructure and proprietary water management products and services. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has the following business segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. Lindsay reported revenue of over $567 million in 2020, compared to over $474 million in 2019. The shares of the company are up over 24% YTD but are down more than 4% in the last three months. It employs over 1,000 people and is headquartered in Omaha, Neb.

Buckle (>$130 million)

Founded in 1948, this company retails footwear, accessories and casual apparel for men and women. Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) offers its products under several brands, including Gilded Intent, Willow & Root denim, Buckle Black, Daytrip denim, Red by BKE and more. Buckle reported revenue of over $901 million in 2020, compared to over $900 million in 2019. The shares of the company are up over 70% YTD and more than 20% in the last three months. It employs over 7,000 people and is headquartered in Kearney, Neb.

Valmont Industries (>$153 million)

Founded in 1946, this company designs and makes engineered fabricated metal products, as well as offers related services. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has the following business segments: Irrigation, Engineered Support Structures, Coatings and Utility Support Structures. Valmont Industries reported revenue of over $2.80 billion in 2020, compared to over $2.70 billion in 2019. The shares of the company are up over 45% YTD and more than 7% in the last three months. It employs over 9,000 people and is headquartered in Omaha, Neb.

Werner Enterprises (>$166 million)

Founded in 1956, this company offers logistics services and has the following business segments: Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) reported revenue of over $2.30 billion in 2020, compared to over $2.40 billion in 2019. The shares of the company are up over 17% YTD but are down almost 1% in the last three months. It employs over 12,000 people and is headquartered in Omaha, Neb.

Mutual of Omaha (>$271 million)

Founded in 1909, this company offers several insurance and financial products to businesses, groups and individuals in the United States. Mutual of Omaha originally offered just accident and health insurance, but has now greatly expanded its portfolio of products and services. It employs over 6,000 people and is headquartered in Omaha, Neb.

Nelnet (>$347 million)

Founded in 1977, this company offers education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) reported revenue of over $1.70 billion in 2020, compared to over $1.80 billion in 2019. The shares of the company are up over 24% YTD and more than 12% in the last three months. It employs over 6,000 people and is headquartered in Lincoln, Neb.

Kiewit (>$419 million)

Founded in 1884, it is among the biggest and most respected construction and engineering organizations in North America. Kiewit is a private company that operates through a network of subsidiaries in Canada, Mexico and U.S. The company offers its services to clients in an array of markets, including transportation, power, water/wastewater, oil, gas and chemical, mining and more. It reported a revenue of $12.5 billion in 2020. It employs over 25,000 people and is headquartered in Omaha, Neb.

TD Ameritrade (>$2.21 billion)

Founded in 1975, this company offers securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services. TD Ameritrade services include direct access to market destinations, trading over the internet, touch-tone trading, free real-time quotes, and more. It employs over 9,000 people and is headquartered in Omaha, Neb.

Union Pacific (>$5.92 billion)

Founded in 1969, this company offers freight transportation services, and is among the biggest railroads in the U.S. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) reported revenue of over $19 billion in 2020, compared to over $21 billion in 2019. The shares of the company are up over 15% YTD and more than 7% in the last three months. It employs over 37,000 people and is headquartered in Omaha, Neb.

Berkshire Hathaway (>$81.42 billion)

Founded in 1839, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) offers property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, manufacturing, freight rail transportation, retailing and financial services. Berkshire Hathaway reported revenue of over $245 billion in 2020, compared to over $254 billion in 2019. The shares of the company are up over 20% YTD but are down more than 1% in the last three months. It employs over 391,000 people and is headquartered in Omaha, Neb.