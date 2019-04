Good for you. Now write it down.

April 26, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Don't try to keep all your vital business data inside your head. Write it down in a business plan, or at least keep notes in a computer file or legal pad (and store it in a safe place). Potential investors will want to see a business plan anyway, and by writing out your idea, you'll have a clearer and more organized view of your new business.