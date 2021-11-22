Earnings season is winding down but there are still a bunch of red-hot retailers that will report earnings this week, and next week.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are fast approaching but most retailers have already launched their holiday sales.

This holiday season is expected to be one of the best of all time.

Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, American Eagle Outfitters, Abercrombie & Fitch and the Gap, have all seen their stocks soar off the 2020 pandemic lows.

And their stocks remain cheap, even with the rallies.

Can they keep this momentum heading into 2022 or is all the good news already priced in?

5 Best Retail Earnings Charts This Week

1. Best Buy BBY

Best Buy has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was back in 2017. What an amazing track record, to beat every quarter during the pandemic.

It’s products were in big demand with both work-from-home and school-from-home.

Shares had consolidated for most of 2021 but recently have broken out again.

Best Buy is up 141% year-to-date and is at new 5-year highs.

Best Buy is still cheap, with a forward P/E of 13.6. It’s also shareholder friendly, paying a dividend currently yielding 2.1%.

Should Best Buy still be in your portfolio heading into 2022?

2. Dick’s Sporting Goods DKS

Dick’s Sporting Goods has beat big 5 quarters in a row as consumers have rushed to buy outdoor products during the pandemic.

Shares have soared another 150% year-to-date, after a strong 2020, and are eying another 5-year high.

But while Dick’s Sporting Goods’ earnings are expected to jump 110% this year, analysts are bearish on Fiscal 2023, with a decline of 28%.

Still, Dick’s Sporting Goods is cheap, with a PEG of just 0.8. It is a rare combination of both value and growth.

Is there still time to get into Dick’s Sporting Goods this year?

3. American Eagle Outfitters AEO

American Eagle Outfitters has beat 5 quarters in a row as its brands, American Eagle and Aerie, remain among the hottest in the apparel industry.

American Eagle was one of the big pandemic winners, with shares soaring in 2020. Year-to-date, they’re up another 40%, but they’ve sold off in the last 3 months, falling 13.5%.

With shares trading at just 12x, and sales expected to jump 32% this fiscal year, American Eagle is cheap heading into this report.

Is this a buying opportunity in American Eagle Outfitters?

4. Abercrombie & Fitch ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch has beat 5 quarters in a row.

The company had been out of favor a few years ago as it got new management and enacted a turnaround strategy that has been working.

Both Abercrombie and Hollister have been hot during the pandemic recovery.

Shares are up 130% year-to-date, yet remain dirt cheap with a forward P/E of just 10.

Abercrombie & Fitch also trades with a PEG of just 0.6, indicating it has both growth and value.

With shares trading near 5-year highs, is there still more gas left in the tank?

5. The Gap GPS

The Gap has only beat 3 quarters in a row, as it had one slip-up during the pandemic quarters.

But it operates one of the hottest athleisure brands, in Athleta, which should crush it this holiday season.

Consumers are spending on apparel again, and that should also help Old Navy, Gap and Banana Republic.

Shares have pulled back off 2021 highs, falling 12% in the last 3 months.

The Gap is cheaper than ever, with a forward P/E of just 11. It also pays a dividend, yielding 2%.

Will The Gap be the big surprise earnings report this week?

