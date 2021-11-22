Veeva Systems (VEEV) Digital Tools Boost Patient Engagement

Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV recently unveiled two new digital tools at the European Veeva Commercial and Medical Summit Connect event. The company unveiled enhancements in digital tools that add new ways for seamless communication among healthcare professionals (HCPs) and field teams.

- Zacks

The company showcased Veeva CRM Engage Connect compliant messaging and content sharing capabilities along with the newest enhancements to Veeva CRM.

The recent development is likely to enhance Veeva Systems cloud-based software solutions.

More on Engage Connect

Engage Connect is part of the Veeva Engage platform that allows anytime, any channel engagement through video, phone calls, contactless in-person interactions or chat. The HCPs will be able to connect and meet with participating life science commercial teams using their existing Veeva Engage app, available in the Apple app store and Google Play.

Veeva Engage Connect enables easy chat-like messaging and content sharing, as pharma representatives and medical science liaisons (MSLs) can securely chat with HCP customers anytime, anywhere to provide timely information on potential treatments.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Engage Connect will be available from the next month as part of the Veeva Engage app, which is currently used by over a million HCPs for digital meetings.

More on Veeva CRM

Veeva CRM offers a purpose-built library of applications customized for specific roles. It has been fully optimized to enhance productivity with the right experience on the right device.

Veeva CRM is used by 42 of the top 50 pharmaceutical companies and growing biopharma innovators to provide the best customer engagement solutions. Medical teams can now find, assemble, present and share scientific content as easily from their home office as in the field.

Significance of the New Digital Tools

With Veeva Engage Connect, the field teams can quickly connect with HCPs in a more personal and easy way through compliant texts and scheduling meetings. The teams can also share patient resources. Veeva Engage Connect is helping cement relationships between HCPs and life sciences companies by offering convenient two-way engagement across several companies and brands in a single app.

Veeva CRM offers the tracking, visibility and insights life sciences companies with the need to customize virtual and in-person interactions with HCPs across channels.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global customer relationship management market size was valued at $43.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.6%.

Rising demand for automated engagement with customers, focus on improving the scope of digital operations and bettering customer experience and services are driving the market.

Recent Developments

In November 2021, Veeva Systems announced that Veeva Vault Quality Suite was adopted by the Center for Breakthrough Medicines (“CBM”) to advance the development and manufacturing services of sponsors. By adopting a unified quality solution, CBM can boost manufacturing efficiency and increase partnerships across departments, suppliers and customers.

In October 2021, Veeva Systems announced that the number of emerging biotechs using Veeva Vault CDMS to run faster, more effective oncology trials rose to more than double in the last year. These companies are adopting Vault CDMS to benefit from an easy-to-use system that doesn’t require custom functions.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 12.1% in a year against the industry’s fall of 5.7%.

Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Veeva Systems currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

A few other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Chemed Corp. CHE, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings or LabCorp LH and Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP.

Chemed, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 7.7%. The company surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.6%, on average.

Chemed has outperformed the industry in the past year. CHE has gained 3.7% against a 35.6% decline of the industry.

LabCorp, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $6.82. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 42.9%. Revenues of $4.06 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

LabCorp has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.6%. LH has a trailing four-quarters earnings surprise of 25.7%, on average.

Medpace reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS of $1.29, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.6%. Revenues of $295.57 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%.

Medpace has an estimated long-term growth rate of 16.4%. MEDP has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.9%, on average. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Chemed Corporation (CHE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research