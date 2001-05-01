Buy what's left of failed dotcoms-you may just find some nifty bargains.

It had to happen: With so many dotcoms sputtering into oblivion, this site aims to be a kind of digital junkyard, where the remains of failed dotcoms are sold off. What's left of value? Actually, quite a lot-including customer lists, domain names and sometimes even slick proprietary software. This is a marketplace that's still maturing-meaning pricing is apt to be volatile-but hunt cautiously and shrewdly, and there just might be some real bargains.