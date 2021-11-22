Salesforce.com (CRM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Salesforce.com (CRM) closed at $296.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.68%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the customer-management software developer had gained 2.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.05% in that time.

Salesforce.com will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 30, 2021. In that report, analysts expect Salesforce.com to post earnings of $0.92 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 47.13%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.79 billion, up 25.27% from the year-ago period.

CRM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.40 per share and revenue of $26.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.57% and +23.74%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Salesforce.com. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher within the past month. Salesforce.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Salesforce.com has a Forward P/E ratio of 68.53 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 37.47.

Meanwhile, CRM's PEG ratio is currently 4.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

