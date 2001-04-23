Crucial Times To Get A Loan

Leery about borrowing money for your business? Find out what circumstances call for it.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Some entrepreneurs have never borrowed a dime, and believe it or not, that can hinder your business's growth. Bankers and other financial advisors say there are four crucial times when small businesses should seek a loan:

  • When it's time to hire new employees,
  • When you're trying to increase long-term sales,
  • When you want to increase market share, and
  • · When you'd like to take advantage of suppliers' early payment discounts.

If this sounds like you, or if you simply need money to pay bills, pay off creditors or improve cash flow, a loan may be your answer. But it's important not to take on too much debt. Check with your financial advisors to make sure you're not taking on more than you can handle.

Excerpted from Get Smart! 365 Tips to Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market