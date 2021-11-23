Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch During The Holiday Season

2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch Before December Begins

Currently, many marijuana stocks are feeling the downside of the battle with federal cannabis reform. Yet this is not all bad news even with the bulk of the sector facing some pullback. Even though in the first 2 weeks of November the sector was showing more upward consistency. Nevertheless, with the sector back down there is another chance to find top marijuana stocks to buy. With bigger support from all parties of congress, federal reform is on its way. Meaning with each party of congress pushing its own bill. So with that in mind, it’s only a matter of time before cannabis prohibition is over.

Unfortunately, each party that is trying to end cannabis prohibition doesn’t want to work together. To be more specific the Democrats want their bill passed as much as the Republicans want there. What this creates is a standstill that allows for bias voting to take place. Instead of all parties coming together to sort out the issue and end marijuana prohibition. Which would be the road less traveled to enact the bill. The result of this hold-up is creating a situation that has led many top cannabis stocks to fall once more. Even with another good buying opportunity, people in the cannabis industry want the policy change to be approved.

Marijuana Stocks And Federal Cannabis Reform

As history has shown when progress pertaining to the federal reform is released it has helped cause a rise in trading. From this many feel once federal reform is passed it may create a run for cannabis stocks. Still, this is not a known fact that a run will take place. But going off of the past there’s a good chance for an upward rise in the sector when the bill passes. For now many are buying the dips and remaining patient for the next climb in the sector. The companies below are just a few marijuana stocks to watch for possible better trading.

Top Marijuana Stocks To Watch In November 2021

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ;OGI)

Tilray Inc.

Tilray Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products. The company operates through five segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business. In addition to a Beverage Alcohol Business, Wellness Business, and Business Under Development. It provides medical and adult-use cannabis products; pharmaceutical and wellness products. As well as beverage alcohol products; and hemp-based food and other wellness products. In the last 4 weeks or so Tilray has made some important company updates.

On October 26th it announced it has grown its footprint in Europe’s cannabis market. The company at that time was able to earn the status as a trusted supplier of GMP. Which is for certified medical cannabis to Luxembourg Ministry of Health. Next, the company made news announcements about partaking in investor conferences. As well as news about hosting a 2021 annual meeting of shareholders. Chairman and CEO Irwin D. Simon affirms global growth strategy. Which is driven by strong positioning across the EU, Canada, and the United States.

Words From The Company (10/26/21)&(11/22/21)

Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We believe that Tilray’s growth potential in the European Union represents a $1 billion opportunity, and today’s announcement affirms that we are turning potential into performance.

Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and CEO, said, “In just six months, we have made concrete and measurable progress integrating our operations while capitalizing on the fast-growing consumer demand for wellness and consumer lifestyle products. Our assets in pursuit of this goal – a portfolio of highly sought-after, high-quality brands, significant operational scale, a broad global distribution footprint, and a commitment to operational excellence – provide clear and differentiated benefits as we plan to build long-term, sustainable shareholder value.”

Organigram Holdings Inc.

Organigram Holdings Inc. through its subsidiaries produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. In more recent developments the company has launched its new wellness brand Monjour. The company’s new wellness brand offers high-quality, CBD-forward products for consumers. Monjour’s first offerings in this emerging category include both vegan-friendly.

\As well as sugar-free soft chews, both in assorted flavors. In addition to this news the company has set the 23rd of November as the date, it will be releasing its Q4 earnings. At the same time releasing its full-year fiscal 2021 results. If Organigram can show positive results it may help bring in some upward momentum. Shareholders and investors will be watching OGI stock to see what will happen.

Words From The CEO Of Organigram Holdings Inc.

“At Organigram, we are committed to innovation, and keeping consumers at the heart of every product we launch,” says Beena Goldenberg, CEO, Organigram. “By paying close attention to how Canadians are thinking about and consuming CBD, we’ve been able to develop and deliver an exciting new line of products while taking advantage of a growing CBD edibles market, currently with limited competitive offerings.”