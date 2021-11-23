Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) Hits New 52-Week High

Investors seeking momentum may have Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF LIT on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of LIT are up approximately 87.3% from their 52-week low of $51.85/share.

- Zacks

But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF In Focus

The underlying Solactive Global Lithium Index tracks the performance of the largest and most liquid listed companies that are active in the exploration and/ or mining of Lithium or the production of Lithium batteries. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF charges 75 bps in fees.

Why The Move?

Lithium prices have been soaring on the back of heavy demand for lithium batteries, which is used in electric vehicles. Plus, on Monday, Tesla’s Musk tweeted that Tesla’s Model 3 Plaid vehicle would be available in China as soon as March. This boosted Tesla’s shares price as well as Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, which has more than 5% exposure to Tesla.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 80.87. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research