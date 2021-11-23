Company News for Nov 23, 2021

Tesla Inc.’s TSLA shares gained 1.7% after the company’s CEO tweeted that the Model S Plaid is expected to be available in China around March, 2022.

Avaya Holdings Corp.’s AVYA shares soared 22.4% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.77, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72.

Shares of Zhihu Inc. ZH surged 3.9% after posting third-quarter 2021 adjusted loss per share of $0.03, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.05.

Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp. TWST plunged 11.3% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted loss per share of $0.84, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.80.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

- Zacks

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR (ZH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research