Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

IE University launches the Women Empowerment Challenge open to Latin American entrepreneurs

The deadline to sign up is open until November 30.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

IE University has launched the second edition of the IE International Empowerment Challenge: an initiative for women to show their skills, share their knowledge and take advantage of their leadership skills.

EI WOMEN'S EMPOWERMENT CHALLENGE

The IE Women Empowerment Challenge consists of a series of questions posed to our competitors based on four areas of knowledge: sustainability, architecture and design; technology, data, innovation and communication; talent, wellness and humanities; and global public affairs, law and finance.

Over the course of three weeks, candidates will submit their responses on video or in written format demonstrating their expertise and idiosyncratic approach in one of these knowledge areas. The deadline to sign up is open until November 30 .

Among the participants, 10 finalists will be selected from the two winners who will receive a full scholarship for the master's program of their choice at IE University. The call is worldwide.

More About Entrepreneurship Calls

Entrepreneurship Calls

Are you looking for coworking for 2022? This initiative offers 6 months of free use to entrepreneurs, freelancers and SMEs.

Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneurial Events

American Express and Microsoft Business Class Host Leadership Forum and You Can Participate

Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneurship Calls

Are you a social entrepreneur? This call offers 120 thousand euros and has a special category for Latin America

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

The Business Traveler's Journal

4 Keys to Establishing Goals and Routines That Aid Entrepreneurial Success

Gideon Kimbrell

Gideon Kimbrell

News and Trends

Kevin Spacey Ordered to Pay Nearly $31 Million for Violating Harassment Policy

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

Finance

Amazon, Apple, Fined $225 Million Over Antitrust Allegations In Italy

Cristian Bustos

Read More