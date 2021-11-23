Fiserv (FISV) Announces Completion of BentoBox Acquisition

Fiserv, Inc. FISV announced yesterday that it has completed the planned acquisition of New York-based digital marketing and commerce company, BentoBox. The deal was previously announced on Oct 18. Financial terms have been kept under wraps.

BentoBox’s platform designs websites and sets up ordering and marketing capabilities to enable restaurants to better connect with their patrons online. Serving as the digital front door for restaurants, the company enables more than 7,500 restaurant concepts across 14,000 locations.

BentoBox will be added Fiserv’s Clover digital and physical dining management software operation, which services around 200,000 restaurants.

Buyout Strengthens Clover’s Omnicommerce Capabilities

The acquisition is expected to significantly enhance Clover’s omnicommerce capabilities, enabling Fiserv to cater to the increasing demand for capabilities that enhance interaction between merchants and customers online. That makes sense as the demand for software solutions in the restaurant space has increased significantly amid the pandemic due to increased online ordering.

Frank Bisignano, president and CEO of Fiserv, said, “Closing this transaction further expands our Clover® dining solutions and industry-leading commerce and business management capabilities, enabling nearly 200,000 restaurants of all sizes to deliver unique and differentiating diner experiences, from quick and casual to full service.”

Over the past year, shares of Fiserv have declined 16.7% compared with 24.3% decline of the industry it belongs to.

