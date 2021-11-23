PERI vs. IS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Internet - Content sector have probably already heard of Perion Network (PERI) and ironSource Ltd. (IS). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

- Zacks

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Perion Network has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while ironSource Ltd. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that PERI's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

PERI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 29.06, while IS has a forward P/E of 59.61. We also note that PERI has a PEG ratio of 1.16. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. IS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.49.

Another notable valuation metric for PERI is its P/B ratio of 3.20. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, IS has a P/B of 8.95.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PERI's Value grade of B and IS's Value grade of D.

PERI stands above IS thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that PERI is the superior value option right now.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Perion Network Ltd (PERI): Free Stock Analysis Report



ironSource Ltd. (IS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research