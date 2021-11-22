Dear Cardano Crypto Fans, Mark Your Calendars for a Catalyst on Nov. 24

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Cardano (CCC: ADA-USD ) has been astonishing investors all year with its upgrades, partnerships and big gains. Today, it is keeping things going by making an entrance on one of Europe’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano crypto fans are keeping close tabs on ADA prices today as the network prepares for a listing later this week.

It’s been a very busy year for ADA. Its all-time high of $3.10, which it reached in September, marked nearly 1,400% gains on the year. Of course, that’s not the only thing buoying the coin throughout this autumn. The Alonzo Purple upgrade in late August saw smart contracts land on the network, significantly ramping up efficiency. Moreover, the Cardano Summit saw announcement of partnerships between the network and others like Dish Network (NASDAQ: DISH ) and Chainlink (CCC:LINK-USD). That’s not to mention the other major partnerships like those struck with multiple African national governments.

Take it as no surprise, then, that Cardano is continuing to dazzle investors. Before the end of the week, it will be seeing a new listing and a big update that will hopefully spur more ADA gains.

Cardano Crypto Eyes Bitstamp Listing

Bitstamp is the exchange stirring up investor interest with its coming Cardano crypto listing. This Wednesday, Nov. 24, users will finally be able to trade the ADA coin on the platform.

The Bitstamp exchange is one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, seeing over $400 million in assets swap hands in the last day alone. Based out of Luxembourg, the exchange is the largest exchange from Europe. Of course, it serves customers worldwide, but looking at the exchange’s top exchange pairings, it’s quite obvious that a huge deal of its user base operates in the continent.

This wide European exposure stands to be a great catalyst for the Cardano crypto. It will bring ADA to a new audience, and seeing how busy the exchange has been, these users are likely itching to add some coins to their portfolios.

The buck doesn’t stop there for Cardano, either. Users of the network are also gearing up for what’s sure to be a busy Cardano 360 event. Developers will be addressing network changes from the last month, while also providing insight on the future of the network. This event comes just a day later, on Nov. 25.

