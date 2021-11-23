Oxford Industries (OXM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Oxford Industries (OXM) closed at $107.84, marking a -0.84% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of the Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide clothing lines had gained 18.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.19% in that time.

Oxford Industries will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, up 165.91% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $227.69 million, up 30% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.68 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +469.06% and +47.35%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oxford Industries should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Oxford Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Oxford Industries currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.29. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.02.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

