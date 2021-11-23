C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) closed at $37.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.8% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 18.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.19%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from C3.ai, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 1, 2021.

AI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.13 per share and revenue of $246 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -25.56% and +34.26%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for C3.ai, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. C3.ai, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

