The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Johnson & Johnson, Netflix, Oracle, PepsiCo and Verizon Communications

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 24, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Netflix, Inc. NFLX, Oracle Corporation ORCL, PepsiCo, Inc. PEP and Verizon Communications Inc. VZ.

- Zacks

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Johnson & Johnson, Netflix and Oracle

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Johnson & Johnson, Netflix and Oracle. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Johnson & Johnson have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+13.8% vs. +23.1%). J&J faces numerous lawsuits alleging personal injuries to patients caused by that used its products. Other headwinds like generic competition and pricing pressure continue to stress its margins.

The Zacks analyst, however, believes that Johnson & Johnson is poised to benefit from the successful label expansion of drugs including Imbruvica, Darzalex and Stelara. The Medical Devices segment is also recovering after its sales were hurt in the early stages of the pandemic. J&J is making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions as well.

(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>>)

Netflix shares have gained +21.9% in the year to date period against the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s gain of +14.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that Netflix remains poised to benefit from a growing subscriber base, focus on originals across various genres and languages, rapid international expansion as well as partnerships with telcos.

Netflix added 4.38 million paid subscribers globally in third-quarter 2021, up from 2.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Solid content slate and resumption of production is expected to aid Netflix’s prospects in the rest of 2021. Stiff competition from the likes of Apple TV+, Disney+, Amazon prime video, Hulu, YouTube and HBO remains a major concern though.

(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>> )

Shares of Oracle have gained +20% in the past six months against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s gain of +30.5%, but things seem to be improving for the company. The Zacks analyst believes that Oracle’s growing cloud business and its latest autonomous database are likely to boost its long-term growth prospects.

Oracle’s performance has been benefitting from the ongoing momentum across its cloud business, driven by strong uptake of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services and Autonomous Database offerings. Stiff competition from other players in the industry, lawsuits and integration risks, however, are likely to impact Oracle as it transitions from licensing to cloud.

(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include PepsiCo and Verizon Communications.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): Free Stock Analysis Report



PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Oracle Corporation (ORCL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research